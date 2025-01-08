2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Comparison Review

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Turns 5, 6, and 7 are almost mid-way across the Madras International Circuit. These three corners are somewhat tricky to navigate and to get your line right, if you’re unfamiliar with the 3.7 km long circuit. In early 2024, I was on one of the few TVS Apache RR 310s attending the California Superbike School (CSS). Several other students had opted for the more powerful KTM RC 390. With the RR 310, I managed to outrun a few KTMs around those three turns while undergoing practical sessions at the CSS. On the main straight though, I had a definite disadvantage over the bigger, more powerful KTMs – although CSS is not a competitive event.

The KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310 both are targeted at a similar customer base.

On the way back Chennai, it struck me. Many owners will possibly never see a racetrack with these two entry-level sportbikes. In most cases, both the RR 310 and the RC 390 will be used on the street, for everyday use - the daily commute and the occasional long-distance jaunt. That’s how the seeds for this comparison were planted. And why not? The updated 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 now gets more power, more torque and updated electronics, with a host of optional features. But does it now make for a compelling choice over the KTM RC 390 as an everyday sportbike?

Both the TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC 390 are single-cylinder, entry-level sportbikes. Both are priced under ₹ 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) and are also targeted at folks who will use them mostly for everyday use on the street. The 2024 Apache RR 310 is significantly enhanced now with a long list of optional kit including fully adjustable suspension and lean-sensitive electronics. The RC 390, of course, has a significant power and torque advantage with its bigger engine. But does that naturally translate to it being the better consideration?

Design & Ergonomics

Both bikes look sharp, sporty and ready to sprint! And they both look familiar, considering both bikes had had the same design for several years now, that is, until you look closer at the new RR 310! The Apache RR 310 now gets a new Bomber Grey colour option, and winglets, just like a proper MotoGP race bike!

TVS says the winglets are not just for looks, and are claimed to offer 3 kg downforce, but only at speeds of close to and over 150 kmph! That’s not really something useful for street use, and more of a novelty than a practical addition. And the RR 310 now gets a unique clear clutch cover, making it look more Italian than it ever did. And the winglets certainly add to that “sporty” racebike appeal.

The KTM, on the other hand, has that chiselled, sharp and sporty stance that has its own fan following. The large headlight and flyscreen of the KTM has a radical and polarising design – you either love it, or you don’t. For me though, the KTM’s face has refused to start warming up, even though it is sharper and sportier looking of the two. Even then, it's not easy to judge one over the other in the looks department! After all, it’s a matter of personal preference as well.

The KTM RC 390 has a taller seat height of 830 mm, and it’s got a more committed and sportier riding position. The RR 310 has a seat height of 810 mm which is more accessible, and the riding position is more upright – which translates to being easier, particularly for long hours in the saddle. The RC 390 has a kerb weight of 172 kg, but it’s actually the RR 310 which is marginally heavier, at 174 kg kerb weight.

Performance & Dynamics

The Apache RR 310 had long been playing second fiddle to the RC 390, at least in the performance department. With a slightly smaller engine, with less power and less torque, the RR 310 could be considered comparatively docile. But now, with some significant changes, the RR 310 certainly has become more endearing, with a slight bump in power and torque.

With a bigger airbox, larger throttle body and lighter piston, the 312.2 cc, single-cylinder engine now makes 10 per cent more power and 11 per cent more torque, putting out 37.4 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 6,700 rpm. More importantly, a bigger airbox, and larger throttle body has made the RR 310 feel and sound throatier and more eager than ever before.

For a single-cylinder sportbike, the RC 390, on the other hand, has enough juice to keep you entertained, even if you have had more exposure and experience with performance-oriented motorcycles. And with its bigger 373 cc engine, it has a performance advantage, which is evident, straight off the line, and during in-gear acceleration. That’s primarily down to the cracking performance of the KTM, with its bigger engine putting out 42.9 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

In fact, at its price point, the KTM RC 390 offers a very good package for the kind of money you will spend, and it’s a bike that you will need some time to outgrow. It’s got that performance which will keep you entertained. It’s got the spunk, it’s got that performance, which is quite enjoyable, and difficult to ignore. But on the flip side, if you’re riding in the city, or commuting mostly, the RC 390’s peaky power delivery is also its weak link. To explore its performance, you will need to work the gearbox and be in the powerband – not ideal to be doing every day in traffic, where a relaxed, easygoing character may be something which is more desirable.

The RR 310, on the other hand, offers more sensible and practical everyday performance. Sure, it is track-ready and you can very easily do the occasional track outing. But on the street, it’s got stronger low- and mid-range torque which makes it easier to ride, and the more practical and relaxed choice. You don’t need to change gears or downshift too often, and the wide torque band makes it quite enjoyable, with more power just a downshift away. Even when a twisty road comes up, the Apache RR 310 offers balanced and predictable dynamics around corners which makes you feel confident. The engine of the updated RR 310 feels significantly more refined than before, but there is still some buzz, at higher revs, particularly at between 6,000 and 7,000 rpm, which is when you’ll hit 90 kmph in sixth gear.

Features, Variants & Prices

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is available in three variants, in different colours – with or without a quickshifter. The vertical 5-inch TFT console has Bluetooth connectivity, with turn-by-turn navigation, and the RR 310 gets four ride modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. The features list becomes even longer – but only when you consider the add-on “built-to-order" kits – Dynamic and Dynamic Pro.

TVS Apache RR 310 Variant & Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom) Red (Without Quickshifter) ₹ 2.75 Lakh Red (With Quickshifter) ₹ 2.92 Lakh Bomber Grey (With Quickshifter) ₹ 2.97 Lakh

But these kits come with added prices as well. The Dynamic Kit, at ₹18,000 extra, will get you fully-adjustable suspension, a brass-coated chain and a tyre pressure monitoring system. And with the Dynamic Pro kit slapped on, at ₹ 16,000 more, you will get an even more comprehensive electronics suite with a six-axis IMU!

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO Kits BTO Dynamic Kit ₹ 18,000 BTO Dynamic Pro Kit ₹ 16,000 Race Replica Colour Option ₹ 7,000

The Dynamic Pro kit opens up what TVS calls the Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, or RT-DSC, with cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control, and rear lift-off control. In the Bomber Grey colour option, the RR 310 with both kits will actually cost you more than the RC 390! And with the race replica colour option, even more! But the good thing is, if you don’t want the optional equipment, you can still get the RR 310 in red, without the quickshifter, for just ₹ 2,75,000 (Ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the India-spec KTM RC 390 doesn’t get adjustable suspension. But you do get switchable ABS with cornering function, as well as traction control, along with a standard up and down quickshifter with a slipper clutch.

With ride-by-wire, the RC 390 offers just two ABS modes - Road and Supermoto. And you can navigate easily through the menus on the full-colour TFT screen. Available in just one variant, the RC 390 is priced at ₹ 3.21 lakh (Ex-showroom).



Verdict

There’s no easy way to explain this – which one is the better bike, or which one you should choose. The KTM RC 390 offers a performance advantage which just cannot be ignored. It offers superb bang for your buck at that price point. If you’re looking for pure performance, the RC 390 is the bike for you. But if you’re riding daily within the city, commuting through traffic, the TVS Apache RR 310 makes for a more practical choice. It’s got more tractability, which becomes more useful in urban usage, and inches forward as the more practical choice than the KTM RC 390.

The KTM RC 390 gets cornering ABS, traction control, and switchable ABS. But if you consider the TVS Apache RR 310, with the BTO kits, it opens up a longer list of features, including adjustable suspension and lean sensitive electronics. But with both the BTO kits, the RR 310 actually becomes more expensive than the RC 390, and in the race replica colour option, its price goes up to ₹ 3.38 lakh (Ex-showroom). Eventually, it boils down to personal choice and usage. If I intend to go out to a racetrack once in a while, the KTM RC 390 will be my pick, but if my primary use will be in the city and on highways, the TVS Apache RR 310 is the bike which makes more sense.

