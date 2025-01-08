Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMercedes-Benz G 580 EVMaruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Comparison Review

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets more power, more torque, and updated electronics, including optional cornering-function ABS, traction control and cruise control. Is it now a better choice than the KTM RC 390 as an everyday sportbike?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

11 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated TVS Apache RR 310 takes on KTM RC 390
  • Both sub-₹ 3.5 lakh entry-level sportbikes
  • Single-cylinder engine entry-level sportbike showdown

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

Turns 5, 6, and 7 are almost mid-way across the Madras International Circuit. These three corners are somewhat tricky to navigate and to get your line right, if you’re unfamiliar with the 3.7 km long circuit. In early 2024, I was on one of the few TVS Apache RR 310s attending the California Superbike School (CSS). Several other students had opted for the more powerful KTM RC 390. With the RR 310, I managed to outrun a few KTMs around those three turns while undergoing practical sessions at the CSS.  On the main straight though, I had a definite disadvantage over the bigger, more powerful KTMs – although CSS is not a competitive event.  

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review

 

TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 4

The KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310 both are targeted at a similar customer base.

 

On the way back Chennai, it struck me. Many owners will possibly never see a racetrack with these two entry-level sportbikes. In most cases, both the RR 310 and the RC 390 will be used on the street, for everyday use - the daily commute and the occasional long-distance jaunt. That’s how the seeds for this comparison were planted. And why not? The updated 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 now gets more power, more torque and updated electronics, with a host of optional features. But does it now make for a compelling choice over the KTM RC 390 as an everyday sportbike? 

 

Also Read: 2022 KTM RC 390 First Ride Review

 

TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 6

Both the TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC 390 are single-cylinder, entry-level sportbikes. Both are priced under ₹ 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) and are also targeted at folks who will use them mostly for everyday use on the street. The 2024 Apache RR 310 is significantly enhanced now with a long list of optional kit including fully adjustable suspension and lean-sensitive electronics. The RC 390, of course, has a significant power and torque advantage with its bigger engine. But does that naturally translate to it being the better consideration?  

TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 3

 

 

Design & Ergonomics 

 

Both bikes look sharp, sporty and ready to sprint! And they both look familiar, considering both bikes had had the same design for several years now, that is, until you look closer at the new RR 310! The Apache RR 310 now gets a new Bomber Grey colour option, and winglets, just like a proper MotoGP race bike! 

 

TVS Apache rr310 Image 1

TVS says the winglets are not just for looks, and are claimed to offer 3 kg downforce, but only at speeds of close to and over 150 kmph! That’s not really something useful for street use, and more of a novelty than a practical addition. And the RR 310 now gets a unique clear clutch cover, making it look more Italian than it ever did. And the winglets certainly add to that “sporty” racebike appeal. 

 

KTM RC 390 Image 2

The KTM, on the other hand, has that chiselled, sharp and sporty stance that has its own fan following. The large headlight and flyscreen of the KTM has a radical and polarising design – you either love it, or you don’t. For me though, the KTM’s face has refused to start warming up, even though it is sharper and sportier looking of the two. Even then, it's not easy to judge one over the other in the looks department!  After all, it’s a matter of personal preference as well.  

 

TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 8

The KTM RC 390 has a taller seat height of 830 mm, and it’s got a more committed and sportier riding position. The RR 310 has a seat height of 810 mm which is more accessible, and the riding position is more upright – which translates to being easier, particularly for long hours in the saddle. The RC 390 has a kerb weight of 172 kg, but it’s actually the RR 310 which is marginally heavier, at 174 kg kerb weight. 

TVS Apache rr310 Image 34

 

Performance & Dynamics 

 

The Apache RR 310 had long been playing second fiddle to the RC 390, at least in the performance department. With a slightly smaller engine, with less power and less torque, the RR 310 could be considered comparatively docile. But now, with some significant changes, the RR 310 certainly has become more endearing, with a slight bump in power and torque. 

 

TVS Apache rr310 Image 33

With a bigger airbox, larger throttle body and lighter piston, the 312.2 cc, single-cylinder engine now makes 10 per cent more power and 11 per cent more torque, putting out 37.4 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 6,700 rpm. More importantly, a bigger airbox, and larger throttle body has made the RR 310 feel and sound throatier and more eager than ever before.  

 

KTM RC 390 Image 17

For a single-cylinder sportbike, the RC 390, on the other hand, has enough juice to keep you entertained, even if you have had more exposure and experience with performance-oriented motorcycles. And with its bigger 373 cc engine, it has a performance advantage, which is evident, straight off the line, and during in-gear acceleration. That’s primarily down to the cracking performance of the KTM, with its bigger engine putting out 42.9 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. 

 

KTM RC 390 Image 18

In fact, at its price point, the KTM RC 390 offers a very good package for the kind of money you will spend, and it’s a bike that you will need some time to outgrow. It’s got that performance which will keep you entertained. It’s got the spunk, it’s got that performance, which is quite enjoyable, and difficult to ignore. But on the flip side, if you’re riding in the city, or commuting mostly, the RC 390’s peaky power delivery is also its weak link. To explore its performance, you will need to work the gearbox and be in the powerband – not ideal to be doing every day in traffic, where a relaxed, easygoing character may be something which is more desirable. 

 

TVS Apache rr310 Image 44

The RR 310, on the other hand, offers more sensible and practical everyday performance. Sure, it is track-ready and you can very easily do the occasional track outing. But on the street, it’s got stronger low- and mid-range torque which makes it easier to ride, and the more practical and relaxed choice. You don’t need to change gears or downshift too often, and the wide torque band makes it quite enjoyable, with more power just a downshift away. Even when a twisty road comes up, the Apache RR 310 offers balanced and predictable dynamics around corners which makes you feel confident. The engine of the updated RR 310 feels significantly more refined than before, but there is still some buzz, at higher revs, particularly at between 6,000 and 7,000 rpm, which is when you’ll hit 90 kmph in sixth gear. 

TVS Apache rr310 Image 45

 

Features, Variants & Prices 

 

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is available in three variants, in different colours – with or without a quickshifter.  The vertical 5-inch TFT console has Bluetooth connectivity, with turn-by-turn navigation, and the RR 310 gets four ride modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track.  The features list becomes even longer – but only when you consider the add-on “built-to-order" kits – Dynamic and Dynamic Pro.  

TVS Apache RR 310 Variant & Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom) 
Red (Without Quickshifter) ₹ 2.75 Lakh 
Red (With Quickshifter) ₹ 2.92 Lakh 
Bomber Grey (With Quickshifter) ₹ 2.97 Lakh 
TVS Apache rr310 Image 28

But these kits come with added prices as well. The Dynamic Kit, at ₹18,000 extra, will get you fully-adjustable suspension, a brass-coated chain and a tyre pressure monitoring system. And with the Dynamic Pro kit slapped on, at ₹ 16,000 more, you will get an even more comprehensive electronics suite with a six-axis IMU!

 

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO Kits  
BTO Dynamic Kit ₹ 18,000 
BTO Dynamic Pro Kit ₹ 16,000 
Race Replica Colour Option ₹ 7,000 
TVS Apache rr310 Image 42

The Dynamic Pro kit opens up what TVS calls the Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, or RT-DSC, with cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control, and rear lift-off control. In the Bomber Grey colour option, the RR 310 with both kits will actually cost you more than the RC 390! And with the race replica colour option, even more! But the good thing is, if you don’t want the optional equipment, you can still get the RR 310 in red, without the quickshifter, for just ₹ 2,75,000 (Ex-showroom). 

 

KTM RC 390 Image 5

On the other hand, the India-spec KTM RC 390 doesn’t get adjustable suspension. But you do get switchable ABS with cornering function, as well as traction control, along with a standard up and down quickshifter with a slipper clutch.  

 

KTM RC 390 Image 20

With ride-by-wire, the RC 390 offers just two ABS modes - Road and Supermoto. And you can navigate easily through the menus on the full-colour TFT screen. Available in just one variant, the RC 390 is priced at ₹ 3.21 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 7

 
Verdict 

 

There’s no easy way to explain this – which one is the better bike, or which one you should choose. The KTM RC 390 offers a performance advantage which just cannot be ignored. It offers superb bang for your buck at that price point. If you’re looking for pure performance, the RC 390 is the bike for you. But if you’re riding daily within the city, commuting through traffic, the TVS Apache RR 310 makes for a more practical choice. It’s got more tractability, which becomes more useful in urban usage, and inches forward as the more practical choice than the KTM RC 390. 

 

TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 2

The KTM RC 390 gets cornering ABS, traction control, and switchable ABS. But if you consider the TVS Apache RR 310, with the BTO kits, it opens up a longer list of features, including adjustable suspension and lean sensitive electronics. But with both the BTO kits, the RR 310 actually becomes more expensive than the RC 390, and in the race replica colour option, its price goes up to ₹ 3.38 lakh (Ex-showroom). Eventually, it boils down to personal choice and usage. If I intend to go out to a racetrack once in a while, the KTM RC 390 will be my pick, but if my primary use will be in the city and on highways, the TVS Apache RR 310 is the bike which makes more sense.

 

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Comparison Photo Gallery:

 

TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 1
TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 5
KTM RC 390 Image 9
KTM RC 390 Image 19
TVS Apache rr310 Image 38
TVS Apache rr310 Image 9
KTM RC 390 Image 8
KTM RC 390 Image 16
TVS Apache rr310 Image 6
TVS Apache rr310 Image 36
TVS Apache rr310 Image 18
TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 10
TVS Apache rr310 Image 14
TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 9
TVS Apache rr310 Image 25
KTM RC 390 Image 4
TVS Apache rr310 Image 29
TVS Apache rr310 Image 15
TVS Apache rr310 Image 8
KTM RC 390 Image 7
KTM RC 390 Image 18
KTM RC 390 Image 1
TVS Apache rr310 Image 5
TVS Apache rr310 Image 40
TVS Apache rr310 Image 32
KTM RC 390 Image 3
KTM RC 390 Image 6
KTM RC 390 Image 15
TVS Apache rr310 Image 30
TVS Apache rr310 Image 35
TVS Apache rr310 Image 37
KTM RC 390 Image 17
TVS Apache rr310 Image 23
TVS Apache rr310 Image 17
TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 2
TVS Apache rr310 and KTM RC 390 Image 7
# TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390# Apache RR 310 Vs RC 390# RR 310 Vs RC 390# Apache RR 310 Vs RC 390 Review# Bikes# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest Reviews

  • It might be a model year update for the seven-gen C-Class, but out goes the C300d and in comes the C300 with its 200bhp petrol engine. What fun!
    2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review: C300 Is Fast And Curious
  • The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets more power, more torque, and updated electronics, including optional cornering-function ABS, traction control and cruise control. Is it now a better choice than the KTM RC 390 as an everyday sportbike?
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Comparison Review
  • With four other electric derivatives in the entry-level luxury crossover, the Mini Countryman EV is a dark horse that deserves your attention.
    Mini Countryman EV Review: The Underdog Electric Crossover
  • How did the updated Kia Sonet manage to double its sales compared to the pre-facelift version? Here are three reasons why you should or shouldn’t consider buying it.
    Kia Sonet: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • We tested Tata’s best-selling EV over three months and were pleasantly surprised with what it offered
    Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+
  • The tyre range is currently offered in sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, with prices ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000
    JK Tyres Levitas Ultra Tested: Review
  • For 2025, Ather Energy has attempted to improve the value quotient of the 450X package by adding a multi-stage traction control system and advanced regenerative braking – but it comes with an increase in price, and a long-awaited safety feature is still absent.
    2025 Ather 450X 3.7 kWh First Ride: Fun E-Scooter Benefits From Higher Range, Partially Enhanced Safety
  • SPECIAL PROJECTS: After Durga Puja in Kolkata, car&bike’s Shams Naqvi experiences India’s “festival of lights” from behind the wheel of a Taigun GT
    Festivals of India with Volkswagen: Celebrating Dilli ki Diwali
  • All three cars - Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO - come with a turbocharged petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.
    Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Subcompact SUV Showdown
  • The Tata Nexon with us is powered by the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s mated with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic Long Term Review: 45 Days Later

Research More on TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310
8.4

TVS Apache RR 310

Starts at ₹ 2.5 - 2.72 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Apache RR 310 Specifications
View Apache RR 310 Features

Popular TVS Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved