car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Apache RR 310 Wins The Upgrade Of The Year Award

Progress is a continuous activity, and it is this quality that describes how concerned a brand is about its product portfolio by further improving its machines to deliver an ever better experience to its users. For this year’s Upgrade Of The Year category, there was intense competition between motorcycles and scooters, between internal combustion and electrics, which only made the task of testing and rating the contender all the more challenging. From varying parameters to feature addition to more power, the contenders for this year included the Ather 450 Apex, TVS iQube ST 5.1 kwH, TVS Apache RR 310, Jawa 42 (J-Panther), Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, Hero Vida V2 Lite and the Bajaj Chetak 3501.

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Fast Yet Steady



Out of the above mentioned contenders, with the nearest of votes the TVS Apache RR 310 secured top marks clinching the throne as the winner for the Upgrade Of The Year category.

While all the brands have extensively worked in further improving their machines, the jury found the upgrades and updates on the Apache RR 310 to be most significant further advancing the capabilities of the machine.

In the latest update, TVS has equipped the Apache RR 310 with aero winglets and a transparent clutch cover in terms of design. But it is the equipment front where TVS has loaded the motorcycle with new features like cruise control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, RT-DSE (Race Tuned Linear Stability Control) featuring an IMU to offer cornering ABS and cornering traction control. Lastly, the Apache RR 310 can be opted for with a bi-directional quickshifter for quicker gear shifts.

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Comparison Review

As for the powertrain, TVS has improved the performance output of the reverse-inclined 312.2 cc mill that now registers 37.48 bhp and 29 Nm, a bump up from 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm over the previous model. The motorcycle is now capable of achieving a top speed of 164 kmph in Sport and Track mode, and capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.82 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 6.74 seconds.