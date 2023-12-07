TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 7, 2023
Highlights
- TVS Motor offers specialised assistance, including prioritised repairs, free labour for flood-related issues, and towing services for affected vehicles.
- The company advises against restarting flood-hit vehicles to prevent potential engine damage.
- The company is conducting detailed vehicle checks at their service centres.
TVS Motor Company has announced comprehensive service support initiatives aimed at aiding customers in flood-affected areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. In response to the recent floods caused by cyclone Michaung, the company is offering specialised assistance for 10 days starting from December 8 to December 18, 2023.
Also Read: Hyundai India Donating Rs 3 Crores To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone
The support measures encompass prioritised repairs, free labour for non-insurance flood-related repairs for both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric vehicles, as well as towing facilities to the nearest TVS Motor Authorised Service Centre.
In a statement issued by the company, TVS said that the customers are strongly advised against attempting to restart flood-affected vehicles in order to prevent engines from potential damage. The communications are being done through bulk SMS campaigns that aim to raise awareness regarding personal and vehicle security as part of this program. The company has also scheduled service camps at their service centres. These camps will conduct detailed inspections to identify any flood-related damages and find any immediate repair requirements.
K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, said, “What has unfolded in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung is devastating. Our heart goes out to the families of the affected. Among the most important things that get compromised in the wake of natural disasters is mobility. We are therefore making additional provisions to prioritise repair and maintenance of vehicles affected by flooding. Hopefully, this will be one less thing for people to think about as they cope with this crisis.”
Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Warranty Extension For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
TVS is not the only automaker that is taking this initiative; many other car makers, such as Audi, Mahindra, and Volkswagen, are offering their support through various initiatives.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 57,276 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 63,670 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 25,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 29,884 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 15,666 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular TVS Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16176 second ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.
-12753 second ago
Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.
-12081 second ago
The latest spy shots of the Tata Punch EV reveal the new LED DRL design on the offering, while the all-electric offering is expected to bring comprehensive upgrades.
-10911 second ago
The manufacturer also said that it would hike the prices of its commercial vehicle range
-6633 second ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp of max power
-5094 second ago
Tata Motors will extend the vehicle warranty of customers affected by Cyclone Michaung, while the company is taking additional measures to improve accessibility to service their vehicles
29 minutes ago
Along with monetary aid, Hyundai Motor India Foundation is also working with the state government to delivery emergency relief and essential commodities
44 minutes ago
The carmaker said that rising input costs necessitated the revision in pricing.
1 hour ago
Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups
2 hours ago
American-owned Trackhouse, led by Justin Marks and musician Pitbull, to replace RNF on the starting grid for 2024.
-5094 second ago
Tata Motors will extend the vehicle warranty of customers affected by Cyclone Michaung, while the company is taking additional measures to improve accessibility to service their vehicles
29 minutes ago
Along with monetary aid, Hyundai Motor India Foundation is also working with the state government to delivery emergency relief and essential commodities
1 hour ago
Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups
1 day ago
Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000
5 days ago
TVS Motor Company saw a growth of 50 per cent in domestic sales from November 2022.