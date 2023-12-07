TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

TVS Motor Company has announced comprehensive service support initiatives aimed at aiding customers in flood-affected areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. In response to the recent floods caused by cyclone Michaung, the company is offering specialised assistance for 10 days starting from December 8 to December 18, 2023.

The support measures encompass prioritised repairs, free labour for non-insurance flood-related repairs for both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric vehicles, as well as towing facilities to the nearest TVS Motor Authorised Service Centre.

In a statement issued by the company, TVS said that the customers are strongly advised against attempting to restart flood-affected vehicles in order to prevent engines from potential damage. The communications are being done through bulk SMS campaigns that aim to raise awareness regarding personal and vehicle security as part of this program. The company has also scheduled service camps at their service centres. These camps will conduct detailed inspections to identify any flood-related damages and find any immediate repair requirements.

K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, said, “What has unfolded in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung is devastating. Our heart goes out to the families of the affected. Among the most important things that get compromised in the wake of natural disasters is mobility. We are therefore making additional provisions to prioritise repair and maintenance of vehicles affected by flooding. Hopefully, this will be one less thing for people to think about as they cope with this crisis.”

TVS is not the only automaker that is taking this initiative; many other car makers, such as Audi, Mahindra, and Volkswagen, are offering their support through various initiatives.



