Tata Motors Announces Warranty Extension For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 7, 2023
Highlights
- The warranty extension applies to contracts expiring between December 1-15
- Customers can avail of towing services from their nearest Tata dealers
- Tata has set up a helpdesk to help customers in an emergency
Tata Motors has announced a series of initiatives in the wake of Cyclone Michaung that has affected the areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. In a bid to assist customers in flood-affected areas, the Indian automaker has announced the implementation of a comprehensive service plan that will be available for both internal combustion and electric vehicles. The automaker has set up a dedicated helpdesk, and customers can reach out at 1800-209-8282 to seek assistance during an emergency.
Also Read: Hyundai India Donating Rs 3 Crores To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone
The service support program includes an extension of warranty and service periods for customers in the region. This includes the standard and extended warranty, as well as the annual maintenance contract and free service period for the vehicles affected in the region. The extension will apply to contracts expiring between December 1-15, 2023, and will be valid up till December 31, 2023.
The dedicated emergency roadside assistance team will systematically handle cases based on customer call dates and area accessibility. This should ensure a streamlined response to the concerns of each affected customer, the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Tata Curvv Spotted Testing In India
Customers will be able to avail of towing services from the nearest dealership, and Tata has deployed flat-bed trucks, under-wheel lifts and more towing vans to improve on-ground resources. The latest support initiatives will remain open till December 31 this year.
Apart from Tata Motors, other auto manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Audi, Mahindra, Toyota and several others, have announced service support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung. Stagnant water continues to remain a concern in several areas in Chennai affecting the lives of over 3.9 lakh people in the last three days.
