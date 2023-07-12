Tata Curvv Spotted Testing In India

Tata’s upcoming SUV, the Curvv has been spied testing on Indian roads. First showcased in 2022, the Curvv will be positioned above the Nexon in the company’s lineup and will be available in both electric and ICE configurations. Both versions of the SUV will see a launch sometime in 2024, with the EV version coming out first. The SUV will potentially rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and the soon-to-be-launched Honda Elevate.

Also Read: Tata Curvv Electric SUV Concept: All You Need To Know

The Curvv will be available in both ICE and electric configurations

Looking at the spy shots, one can’t comprehend too many details about the car as the test mule is heavily camouflaged. The silhouette of the test mule looks similar to the concept save for the fake cladding on the rear windshield. Photos of the fascia also suggest that the vehicle features DRLs similar to the concept car underneath the camouflage. Apart from that, the SUV test mule also came with wheels identical to the ones seen on the concept vehicle.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Curvv Concept Debuts As An Internal Combustion SUV

The ICE version of the Curvv was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

The Curvv will be built on Tata’s Generation 2 EV architecture, which will also spawn multiple body styles, and accommodate several powertrain options. Although the power figures of the electric SUV haven’t been revealed, Tata has stated that the production version will be powered by a Dual-motor setup offering a range of almost 400-500 km and feature an all-wheel drive layout.

The ICE version, which was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo will be powered by the company's new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol unit. The brand also showcased a larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit at the Expo which could develop up to 123 bhp and 225 Nm.

Source