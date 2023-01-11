Auto Expo 2023: Tata Curvv Concept Debuts As An Internal Combustion SUV

It’s not the first time that we will get to see the Curvv Concept from Tata Motors. Remember, we did a first look for you back in April, but now, there is one big difference, this is not an EV. The Curvv Concept unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 is a new internal combustion engine derivative of Tata's futuristic concept with a production version set to hit markets in 2024. The Curvv previews an upcoming Tata compact SUV that will rival the likes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, as well as the Skoda Kushaq. Interestingly, the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV will be first launched in its electric avatar, followed by the petrol and diesel versions.

The new Tata Curvv is a concept car, but the official name of the production version of the compact SUV coupe will be announced closer to its launch in 2024. The new Curvv concept gets a near identical design as last year's EV concept following Tata's new ‘Digital' design language though with some changes for a closer-to-production looks. The futuristic design and minimalistic approach is retained though the 2023 Curvv concept receives some design updates such as a new front bumper with a prominent central air vent to cool the engine along with a black and body coloured patterned area between the air-dam and the bonnet.

The profile with its sloping roofline integrated into the boot and strong character line running from the front fender to the C-Pillar is retained though elements such as the wheels and mirrors are now more production-spec units. Round the back the wrap-around stop lamp integrated into the rear window has been dropped while the rear bumper too has been tweaked and now features a numberplate housing.

Inside, it looks futuristic with a good amount of fabric used for the upholstery, elevating the overall vibe of the cabin. The design is clean and follows the same minimalistic approach from the outside. The three-layered dashboard also consists of an LED light strip running the girth of the cabin, along with an angular lower section that houses the climate control at the centre. The rotary-style gear selector from the EV concept makes way for a more traditional gear selector. The two free-standing digital screens are the key elements here, as one screen houses the touchscreen infotainment system, while the other is for the instrument cluster, behind the two-spoke steering wheel.

Coming to the engine, Tata revealed that the Curvv concept is powered by the company's new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, direct injection turbo-petrol unit. The engine along with a larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit was unveiled at the Expo and as per the company could develop up to 123 bhp and 225 Nm.