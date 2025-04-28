Tata Curvv EV Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Curvv EV Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To AvoidMaruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Base 35 Variant Has Up To 155 KM RangeRoyal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India 2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Aprilia Tuono 457 3 Reasons Eng FLotus Emira First Drive Review: Rs. 3.22 Crore For 4-Cylinder Sports Car?FIRST LOOK: 2025 BYD Atto 2 – A compact SUV based one size smaller than Atto 3 | 320-350km range
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Tata Curvv EV Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

Tata’s take on the C-SUV segment comes with the Curvv nameplate. With the EV version kickstarting the nameplate, should you consider it? Let’s find out.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Available with two battery packs – 45kWh and 55kWh
  • 5 variants to choose from
  • Rivals Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta EV

The Curvv EV was first to arrive before its ICE derivative, marking Tata’s entry into the C-SUV segment. Now, the competition has gotten fierce as the formidable Hyundai Creta is also available as an EV. But before we bring both the Curvv EV and Creta EV together for a head-to-head, we thought it would be a good opportunity to take a look at three things we liked about the Tata Curvv EV and three things that could have been better. 

 

 

Reasons to buy:

 

1. Tata’s Perfect C-SUV

Tata Curvv EV Web 13

Tata took its sweet time to enter the cut-throat C-SUV segment. And they couldn’t have done it better than the Curvv - or more specifically, the Curvv EV. Firstly, this segment has over seven competitors, well-established ones. And when you are entering an already crowded space, you need to bring in something unique to grab the attention right off the bat. The Curvv did that with its coupe-SUV styling. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Coupe-SUV Review: Curve Ball

Tata Curvv EV Web 3

But it's not just about styling, the Curvv nameplate brings you a complete product. And the EV is backed by years of expertise and benchmarking. The quality of materials used inside the cabin feels luxurious and premium. The boot is large at 5 litres. And despite being a coupe SUV, the second-row space isn’t half bad. We will come around the second-row space in a bit. But this one is also feature-loaded. 

 

2. Features Galore

Tata Curvv EV Web 6

And that brings us to the second positive of the Curvv EV - it is quite feature-loaded. This fully loaded trim has everything you need and some more. I really like how the widescreen is placed, it has a decent interface. It's not boring, nor too simple, nor is it very complicated. It controls most of the functions. You still get a phygital panel lower down for controls, which i am not a fan of. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India

 

Tata Curvv EV Web 19

Range-topping trim aside, right from the base variant, the Curvv EV is a pretty well-loaded car when it comes to features. So if very fancy features don’t fancy you, the Accomplished trim makes for a great buy. Firstly, you get a choice of battery packs, whichever suits your need - 45 or 55kWh - and even if you choose the bigger battery pack with the additional sunroof pack, you still are under the Rs 20 lakh mark, which makes it a very good value-for-money. The range-topping Empowered trim does get you many feel-good features, but it has a premium of a couple of lakhs. 

 

3. Driving and Range

Tata Curvv EV Web 2

Now there are a few aces up the sleeve of the Curvv EV when it comes to driving dynamics.  First up, it has got a great ride quality, which alone is the reason enough to get yourself this over any other electric SUV. In fact, when driving the Curvv EV, I was once on one of the flyovers carrying a good highway speed. But this flyover right on top had no roads, just craters and craters that would shame the surface of the moon. But the Curvv just went over it, and all I could hear was once,e just once, the suspension flexing. And that’s all, it crossed over unfazed. 

 

Also ReadTata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh

Tata Curvv EV Web 7

And then there’s the output of close to 170bhp and over 2Nm. That allows a 0-100 kmph time of around 8 seconds, and that’s quick by any standard, let alone the C-SUV segment. But overall, the driving dynamics are well sorted. It's comfortable for everyday use. Not intimidating to newer drivers. And delivers a good punch no matter what speed you are doing. 

Tata Curvv EV Web 8

But more importantly, the range. Let me give you a perspective first. The Long Range Nexon EV with the 45 kWh battery under our testing cycle went 370 km. The 45 kWh is also available with the Curvv EV as a matter of fact. The standard Nexon EV is good enough for around 300 km of realistic range, and that’s good enough for most buyers, as the Nexon EV sales suggest. Now the Curvv 55 kWh has a claimed range of 502 km. But, Tata themselves know that this is an exaggerated figure and in the C75, that’s what Tata claims 75 per cent of the owners will achieve in realistic conditions, its claimed figure hovers between 4-425 km.

Tata Curvv EV Web 26

Now on display, the DTE when we started at 1 per cent showed me 350 odd kilometres. But through the test, the DTE+Trip always gave me a 400+ km. In fact, the figure always hovered between 400- 420kms of figure. But once the battery was down to 25 per cent, the DTE took a hit. As a matter of fact, if you calculate the average consumption, it displays around 135Wh/km. That calculated with the 55 kWh battery pack is 404 km. So in our opinion, a realistic range of 400 km is good enough at this price point. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained


Reasons to avoid

 

1. Design Mistake

Tata Curvv EV Web 23

I would like to begin by pointing out a very silly mistake on Tata’s end. You see, the Curvv EV concept was first showcased in April of 2022. We should have gotten the Curvv later that year. But instead, Tata used the unique and rather very stylish design language that you see here on all the cars they had in the line-up. First, the Nexon EV and ICE versions were followed by Harrier and Safari facelifts, and then even the smaller Punch EV got a similar Russian Doll styling. Sure, this is a good-looking design that looks like Robocop, and is from the future. But it eventually made this rather very special-looking Curvv a lot less special when it finally turned up a year late,r when everyone was familiar with this modern design. 

 

2. Not so great Ergonomics

Tata Curvv EV Web 18

For the second reason, we come back to the cabin. Now, as i mentioned earlier, this is a very feature-loaded cabin. It feels premium, too, and the design is also modern and not too bad. But there’s still a lot of room for improvement here. For example, despite being a born EV, this doesn’t feel like one. It still feels like the Nexon EV, which is great for the Nexon EV buyers, but not so much for the Curvv EV buyers, as they are practically getting the same cabin feel and experience.  

Tata Curvv EV Web 5

Not only does it take the good things from the Nexon, but also the bad ones. For example, there are still no cup holders in the centre console. The USB ports are placed in a recess that’s hard to reach. The seats need a longer backrest height as this one offers no support for the shoulder blades, and it starts to get uncomfortable after some time. 

Tata Curvv EV Web 4

At the back, getting inside isn’t graceful either. And once inside, the space is a tight fit owing to the coupe-like design. More importantly, the Curvv is bigger than the Nexon, so i expected the space or at least the sense of space, should be better than the Nexon. But that’s not the case. Secondly, i have seen coupe-SUVS still offer better space at the back.

 

3. EV infrastructure and Competition

Tata Curvv EV Web 12

Lastly, the Curvv EV is, after all, an EV. So the third reason to look elsewhere is the fact that the charging infrastructure in India still hasn’t developed as well as it should have by now. Which is why buyers are still reluctant to test the water in the EV space. Luckily, there’s a choice here of the petrol as well as the diesel if you want the Curvv for all its merits. 

However, despite being modern and less than a year old, the Curvv EV has some serious competition. Firstly, the Mahindra pair, both of which look and feel space-age ahead. And the other competition comes in the form of the Creta EV. There’s also the Elevate EV that we are promised this year. So, the Curvv EV’s first mover advantage has been lost somewhere in the competition already. 

 

Conclusion

 

Tata Curvv EV Web 28

And that, ladies and gentlemen, are all the good things and not-so-good things about the Curvv EV. Now it's design, it's a missed opportunity, yet it still looks good. It is a good entry into the C-SUV segment from Tata, and it is available in both ICE as well as EV derivatives. So even if you have a shortcoming of the EV factor, you can still go ahead with the ICE derivative. It also has a spacious boot space, is very feature-loaded on the inside, and it's not bad to drive either. The ride quality is something to write home about. And a realistic range of 400 kilometres is a decent figure, if you really want a mid-size SUV for your daily commutes, for your office commutes, for dropping kids to school, and overall, the first EV in your family. More importantly, it is also well-priced.

# tata curvv EV# tata curvv# tata curvv EV# tata curvv review# tata curvv ev review# tata curvv ev driven# tata curvv launch# tata# tata curvv# tata ev# tata electric cars# car# Cars# Road Test# Car Reviews# Opinion# car-review# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The main differences between the Dark Edition models of the Curvv over the standard versions include an all-new colour scheme, alongside a few other visual details.
    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India
  • Tata is offering notable discounts on leftover 2024 model year stocks of its EVs.
    Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
  • Tata Motors has partnered with Allied Motors to introduce three EV models to the Mauritian market.
    Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius
  • Last year we saw Tata Motors not only update several of its CNG and EV models but also launch the much-anticipated Curvv EV and Curvv ICE coupe SUVs
    car&bike Awards 2025: Tata Motors Has Been Awarded Manufacturer Of The Year
  • As part of its Open Collaboration 2.0 initiative, Tata Motors is aiming to solve as many challenges that exist for potential electric car buyers, including a need for on-demand remote charging.
    Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers

Latest News

  • Tata’s take on the C-SUV segment comes with the Curvv nameplate. With the EV version kickstarting the nameplate, should you consider it? Let’s find out.
    Tata Curvv EV Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • With Lotus moving towards hybrids and EVs, the Emira could very well be the last of its kind from the brand. But does it live up to the legacy?
    Lotus Emira First Drive Review: Is This The Last Of Its Kind?
  • What is it like to live with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny? We detail out our initial experience of living with the Jimny over the first 6,000 km.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review
  • The most expensive Kia looks and drives like a conventional SUV, offering a unique mix of performance with comfort. Tech-loaded – its hefty price is he only deterrent.
    Kia EV9 Review – Setting A New Flagship Benchmark
  • The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq is bigger, packs better features, and offers more power. So, does that make it better than before?
    2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: There's Still A Lot To Love!
  • Kia has given its futuristic electric crossover a nip and tuck while adding more range, making it an attractive choice.
    2025 Kia EV6 GT Line Facelift Review – More Of The Same
  • The new-gen Tiguan has come to India in an exclusive R-Line version which promises to enhance the spirit of driving. Does it deliver? We find out
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form
  • Volkswagen India’s newest SUV embarks on a record-setting drive from Mumbai to Delhi
    Sponsored: Volkswagen Experiences Season 3: The Fastest Convoy with Tiguan R-Line
  • We spent a day riding the all-new 390 Enduro R, a dual-purpose offering from KTM, which is also the fourth model based on the 390 platform. Here’s what we have to say about it
    KTM 390 Enduro R First Ride Review: As Good As It Gets
  • Launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the new-gen X3 is bigger, more modern and well-packaged. But is it a better buy than the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5?
    BMW X3 20d Review: Is It A Better Buy Than The GLC?

Research More on Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

Starts at ₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Curvv EV Specifications
View Curvv EV Features

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Curvv EV Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid