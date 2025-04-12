Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India

After teasing it a few times over the past few days, Tata Motors has finally launched the Dark Edition variants of the Curvv and Curvv EV in the Indian market. Offered in the Accomplished S and Accomplished + A trims, prices for the Dark Edition variants of the Curvv ICE range from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.52 lakh. The Curvv EV Dark Edition, on the other hand, is solely offered in the Empowered+ A 55 variant and is priced at Rs 22.24 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) The main differences between the Dark Edition models of the Curvv over the standard versions include an all-new colour scheme, alongside a few other visual details.

The Curvv ICE (left) and Curvv EV (right) Dark Edition models sport a Carbon Black shade

Curvv ICE Dark Edition Price Table Accomplished S 1.2 litre Hyperion GDi Manual Rs 16.49 lakh DCA Rs 17.99 lakh 1.5 litre Kryojet Diesel Manual Rs 16.69 lakh DCA Rs 18.19 lakh Accomplished + A 1.2 litre Hyperion GDi Manual Rs 17.99 lakh DCA Rs 19.49 lakh 1.5 litre Kryojet Diesel Manual Rs 18.02 lakh DCA Rs 19.52 lakh

The Dark Edition variants are painted in a shade called Carbon Black, which is an all-new colour option for the coupe-SUV. This is the first time that the Curvv and Curvv EV are being offered in a black colour scheme. The variants also feature ‘Dark’ badging on the front fenders. Furthermore, the Dark Edition variants also come with an all-black interior, replete with black leatherette upholstery with the ‘Dark’ crests on the headrests, along with a black dashboard. They also get a rear sunshade, a feature exclusive to this lineup.

The Dark Edition variants feature an all-black interior

On the powertrain front, the Curvv ICE Dark Edition can either be had with the 1.2-litre ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine or the Kryojet 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former develops 124 bhp and 225 Nm, while the latter churns out 116 bhp and 260 Nm. Both units are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) gearbox.

The Curvv EV Dark Edition, meanwhile, is equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor with power figures of 165 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. The battery delivers a claimed range of 502 km.



