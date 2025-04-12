Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Sponsored: Volkswagen Experiences Season 3: The Fastest Convoy with Tiguan R-LineKTM 390 Enduro R With Long-Travel Suspension To Be Launched In India SoonKTM 390 Enduro R First Ride Review: As Good As It GetsTata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In IndiaKia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XO
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
KTM 390 ENDURO R FIRST RIDE REVIEW2025 Tata Tiago.EV Review: Features, Variants & Range Details2025 Tata Tiago.EV Review: Features, Variants & Range Details
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India

The main differences between the Dark Edition models of the Curvv over the standard versions include an all-new colour scheme, alongside a few other visual details.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Offered in an all-new Carbon Black shade.
  • Gets an all-black interior.
  • Comes with a rear sunshade.

After teasing it a few times over the past few days, Tata Motors has finally launched the Dark Edition variants of the Curvv and Curvv EV in the Indian market. Offered in the Accomplished S and Accomplished + A trims, prices for the Dark Edition variants of the Curvv ICE range from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.52 lakh. The Curvv EV Dark Edition, on the other hand, is solely offered in the Empowered+ A 55 variant and is priced at Rs 22.24 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) The main differences between the Dark Edition models of the Curvv over the standard versions include an all-new colour scheme, alongside a few other visual details. 

 

Also ReadTata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
 Tata Curvv Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India At Rs 16 49 Lakh

The Curvv ICE (left) and Curvv EV (right) Dark Edition models sport a Carbon Black shade

Curvv ICE Dark Edition Price Table
Accomplished S1.2 litre Hyperion GDiManualRs 16.49 lakh
DCARs 17.99 lakh
1.5 litre Kryojet DieselManualRs 16.69 lakh
DCARs 18.19 lakh
Accomplished + A1.2 litre Hyperion GDiManualRs 17.99 lakh
DCARs 19.49 lakh
1.5 litre Kryojet DieselManualRs 18.02 lakh
DCARs 19.52 lakh

The Dark Edition variants are painted in a shade called Carbon Black, which is an all-new colour option for the coupe-SUV. This is the first time that the Curvv and Curvv EV are being offered in a black colour scheme. The variants also feature ‘Dark’ badging on the front fenders. Furthermore, the Dark Edition variants also come with an all-black interior, replete with black leatherette upholstery with the ‘Dark’ crests on the headrests, along with a black dashboard. They also get a rear sunshade, a feature exclusive to this lineup. 

 

Also ReadTata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius 
 Tata Curvv Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India At Rs 16 49 Lakh 1

The Dark Edition variants feature an all-black interior

 

On the powertrain front, the Curvv ICE Dark Edition can either be had with the 1.2-litre ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine or the Kryojet 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former develops 124 bhp and 225 Nm, while the latter churns out 116 bhp and 260 Nm. Both units are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) gearbox.

 

The Curvv EV Dark Edition, meanwhile, is equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor with power figures of 165 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. The battery delivers a claimed range of 502 km.


 

# Tata Curvv ICE# Tata Curvv Dark Edition# Tata Curvv Dark Edition Prices# Tata Curvv Dark Edition features# Tata Curvv Dark Edition changes# Tata Curvv EV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Tata is offering notable discounts on leftover 2024 model year stocks of its EVs.
    Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
  • Last year we saw Tata Motors not only update several of its CNG and EV models but also launch the much-anticipated Curvv EV and Curvv ICE coupe SUVs
    car&bike Awards 2025: Tata Motors Has Been Awarded Manufacturer Of The Year
  • As part of its Open Collaboration 2.0 initiative, Tata Motors is aiming to solve as many challenges that exist for potential electric car buyers, including a need for on-demand remote charging.
    Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers
  • Here is a look at all the SUV launches during the year
    SUVs Launched In India In 2024
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

Latest Reviews

  • The global-spec model of the 390 Enduro R has a few differences from the India-spec model that recently went on sale
    KTM 390 Enduro R With Long-Travel Suspension To Be Launched In India Soon
  • The first made-in-India Kia to secure five stars in a New Car Safety Assessment Programme, however, trails the Skoda Kylaq on overall scores for adult and child occupant protection.
    Kia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XO
  • The growth in sales was mainly driven by an increase in demand for the brand’s EVs and its top-end luxury vehicles.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best-Ever Sales Of 18,928 Vehicles In FY25; BEV Sales Up By 51%
  • The 390 Enduro R is the fourth motorcycle in KTM's 390 family in India.
    KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
  • With the update, the Suzuki Hayabusa gets three new colour options, while retaining the same price tag as before
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes
  • The BMW R 1300 R is the second bike to be based on the German motorcycle marque’s 1300 platform, after the R 1300 GS adventure tourer
    BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled
  • Affected units were manufactured between 2018 and 2020 and could be prone to headlight failure.
    Honda CB300R Recalled Over Faulty Headlight
  • The Wagon R recently received a price hike of up to Rs 14,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
  • Amongst the 6,000 respondents taking part in the survey, 11 per cent voted for a sunroof being a must-have feature.
    Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey

Research More on Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Starts at ₹ 10 - 19 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Curvv Specifications
View Curvv Features

Popular Tata Models