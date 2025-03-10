car&bike Awards 2025: Tata Motors Has Been Awarded Manufacturer Of The Year

Tata Motors has been awarded the prestigious Manufacturer of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2025. The home-grown automaker has made a strong mark in the Indian auto industry over the last few years, however, in 2024 we saw the brand make some huge leaps. Last year we saw Tata Motors not only update several of its CNG and EV models but also launch the much-anticipated Curvv EV and Curvv ICE coupe SUVs.

Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Trials Of India’s First Hydrogen Truck

However, more importantly, we saw Tata Motors retain its spot among the Top 3 carmakers by volume, but it also took the second spot on more than one occasion. The company has been consistently doing well across different segments and that is worthy of recognition. Also, right now, Tata Motors is the only brand that has models across different powertrain types – petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Expand Fast Charging Network In India With 120 kW Mega Chargers

Right now, Tata Motors has about five electric vehicles in its fleet, the Altroz is the only hatchback in the country to still offer a diesel engine option, and the Nexon has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the market. Furthermore, in 2025 we’ll also see the revival of an iconic Tata moniker – the Tata Sierra, which will be again offered in both EV and ICE versions.