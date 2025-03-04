Tata Motors Begins Trials Of India’s First Hydrogen Truck

Tata Motors has commenced testing of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in India. The trial phase, set to last up to 24 months, will include 16 hydrogen-powered trucks with different configurations and payload capacities. These vehicles will operate on essential freight routes across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, and Kalinganagar.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Expand Fast Charging Network In India With 120 kW Mega Chargers

The trials aim to assess the viability and efficiency of two emerging hydrogen-based propulsion technologies, Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (H2-FCEV). The trial vehicles include two Tata Prima dH.55S prime movers, equipped with fuel cell technology, alongside the Tata Prima H.28, which runs on an H2-ICE system. These trucks are claimed to offer an operational range of 300-500 km, aiming squarely at the potential alternatives to conventional diesel-powered heavy-duty vehicles.

The launch event was attended by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Flagging off the trial, Nitin Gadkari, said, “Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India’s transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such Initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking, and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future. I congratulate Tata Motors for taking the lead in this significant step towards enabling hydrogen-powered green and smart transportation.”