Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained

Tata Motors has finally launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in India, and the all-electric Curvv EV has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the model will commence on August 12, with deliveries slated to begin from the end of August 2024. Alongside its launch, Tata Motors also displayed the Curvv Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model that is slated to be launched on September 2.

Focussing on the Tata Curvv EV here, the coupe SUV is available in five broad trim levels - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished +S, Empowered + and Empowered +A. There are two battery pack options - Curvv.ev 45 and Curvv.ev 55. On a single charge, the former has a claimed range of 502 km, while the latter can offer 585 km of range.

Here is a rundown of all the features offered on the Curvv EV, variant-wise.

Tata Curvv EV: Creative

Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options include Pristine White, Pure Grey, Virtual Sunrise



The entry-level variant is only available with the smaller 45kWh battery pack (Curvv.ev 45)

LED headlamps with DRLs Flush door handles 17-inch steel wheels 6 airbags ESP with i-VBAC Driver doze-off alert Disc brakes for all-wheels Electric parking brake with Auto hold Camera & sensor-based reverse park assist 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 4 speakers + 2 tweeters Automatic temperature control Cruise control Push button start Paddle shifter for Regen modes Drive Modes - Eco, City and Sport Power windows Rear AC vents Electric ORVM Electric tailgate 6 Way adjustable driver Seat 7.2 kW AC fast charger wall box Vehicle-to-vehicle charging V2L technology Air purifier Individual tyre pressure monitoring system iRA.ev (1-year free) connectivity voice assistants (Native, Siri, Google Assistant)

Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished

Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 19.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options include Flame Red and all the exterior shades of the Creative trim

Available with both battery pack options (45 kWh and 55 kWh)

LED projector headlamps Centre position lamp and connected tail lamps Sequential indicators Front fog lamps with cornering function 17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts Electric ORVM with auto fold 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman 10.24-inch instrument cluster Navigation in cluster Android Auto & Apple CarPlay over WiFi 4 speakers + 4 tweeters HD camera-based reverse park assist Front & rear type C charger (45W Cooled & illuminated glove box Leatherette upholstery Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel Front armrest Tire Pressure Monitoring System Alexa Voice Assistant

Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished +S

Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 19.29 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options carried over from the lower trim levels



Available with both battery pack options (45 kWh and 55 kWh)

Auto Headlamps 360-degree surround view camera system Blind Spot Monitoring system Front parking sensors Panoramic Sunroof Arcade.ev App Suite JBL sound modes Wireless smartphone charger Express cooling Rain sensing wipers Automatic Defogger

Tata Curvv EV: Empowered +

Curv.ev 55 - Rs 21.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options include Empowered Oxide and all other paint schemes

Only available with the larger 55 kWh battery pack

Smart Lights Welcome & goodbye sequence

Charging indicator 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts Ambient lighting Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof 6-way Power-adjustable Driver & Co-driver seats 60:40 Rear split seats with centre armrest 12.29-inch Touchscreen Infotainment screen by Harman JBL sound system (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters + 1 Subwoofer) Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) Air Purifier with AQI display Auto-dimming IRVM Ventilated Seats (Front row) Rear seat recline 11.6-litre front Frunk storage

Tata Curvv EV: Empowered +A

Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 21.99 (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options are carried over

Only available with the larger 55 kWh battery pack Radar-based

