Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained

The Curvv EV is offered in five broad trim levels and two battery pack options.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Curvv EV is available with 45 and 55 kWh battery pack options
  • Top-spec Empowered +A gets all the perks of Level 2 ADAS
  • Prices range between Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has finally launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in India, and the all-electric Curvv EV has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the model will commence on August 12, with deliveries slated to begin from the end of August 2024. Alongside its launch, Tata Motors also displayed the Curvv Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model that is slated to be launched on September 2. 

 

 

Focussing on the Tata Curvv EV here, the coupe SUV is available in five broad trim levels - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished +S, Empowered + and Empowered +A. There are two battery pack options - Curvv.ev 45 and Curvv.ev 55. On a single charge, the former has a claimed range of 502 km, while the latter can offer 585 km of range. 

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

 

Here is a rundown of all the features offered on the Curvv EV, variant-wise.  

 

Tata Curvv EV: Creative 

 

Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options include Pristine White, Pure Grey, Virtual Sunrise
 

The entry-level variant is only available with the smaller 45kWh battery pack (Curvv.ev 45) 

 

LED headlamps with DRLs
Flush door handles
17-inch steel wheels
6 airbags
ESP with i-VBAC
Driver doze-off alert
Disc brakes for all-wheels
Electric parking brake with Auto hold
Camera & sensor-based reverse park assist
7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman
7.0-inch  TFT instrument cluster
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
4 speakers + 2 tweeters
Automatic temperature control
Cruise control
Push button start
Paddle shifter for Regen modes
Drive Modes - Eco, City and Sport
Power windows
Rear AC vents
Electric ORVM
Electric tailgate
6 Way adjustable driver Seat
7.2 kW AC fast charger wall box
Vehicle-to-vehicle charging
V2L technology
Air purifier
Individual tyre pressure monitoring system
iRA.ev (1-year free) connectivity
voice assistants (Native, Siri, Google Assistant)

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE version to be launched in India on September 2

 

IMG 20240807 WA 0026

 

Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished 

 

Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 19.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options include Flame Red and all the exterior shades of the Creative trim

 

Available with both battery pack options (45 kWh and 55 kWh) 

 

LED projector headlamps
Centre position lamp and connected tail lamps
Sequential indicators
Front fog lamps with cornering function
17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
Electric ORVM with auto fold
10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman
10.24-inch instrument cluster 
Navigation in cluster
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay over WiFi
4 speakers + 4 tweeters
HD camera-based reverse park assist
Front & rear type C charger  (45W
Cooled & illuminated glove box
Leatherette upholstery
Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
Front armrest
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Alexa Voice Assistant

 

Also Read: Design Journey Of Tata Curvv: Visit To Brand's Design Centre In UK

 

Tata Curvv EV 3

 

Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished +S

 

Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 19.29 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options carried over from the lower trim levels 
 

Available with both battery pack options (45 kWh and 55 kWh)

 

Auto Headlamps
360-degree surround view camera system
Blind Spot Monitoring system
Front parking sensors
Panoramic Sunroof
Arcade.ev App Suite
JBL sound modes
Wireless smartphone charger
Express cooling
Rain sensing wipers
Automatic Defogger

 

Tata Curvv EV: Empowered +

 

Curv.ev 55 - Rs 21.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options include Empowered Oxide and all other paint schemes

 

Only available with the larger 55 kWh battery pack 

 

Smart Lights

  • Welcome & goodbye sequence
  • Charging indicator
18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
Ambient lighting
Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof
6-way Power-adjustable Driver & Co-driver seats
60:40 Rear split seats with centre armrest
12.29-inch Touchscreen Infotainment screen by Harman
JBL sound system (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters + 1 Subwoofer)
Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)
Air Purifier with AQI display
Auto-dimming IRVM
Ventilated Seats (Front row)
Rear seat recline
11.6-litre front Frunk storage 

 

Curvv ev Arcade ev

 

Tata Curvv EV: Empowered +A

 

Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 21.99 (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options are carried over

 

Only available with the larger 55 kWh battery pack Radar-based
 

Level 2 ADAS

 

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (ACC)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD) - Radar-based
  • Blind Spot View Monitor (BSM) - Camera-based
  • 360-degree Surround View Camera System
  • Lane Change Alert (LCA)
  • Adaptive Steering Assist (ASA)
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Automatic Emergency Braking - Vehicle (AEB - V)
  • Automatic Emergency Braking - Pedestrian (AEB - P)
  • Automatic Emergency Braking - Cyclist (AEB - C)
  • Automatic Emergency Braking - Junction (AEB - J)
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
  • Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
  • Over Speed Alert (OSA)
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
  • Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
  • Door Open Alert on ORVM
  • Driver Doze-off Alert
SOS call (in select cities)
Powered tailgate with gesture control

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

