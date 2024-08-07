Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained
- Tata Curvv EV is available with 45 and 55 kWh battery pack options
- Top-spec Empowered +A gets all the perks of Level 2 ADAS
- Prices range between Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Tata Motors has finally launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in India, and the all-electric Curvv EV has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the model will commence on August 12, with deliveries slated to begin from the end of August 2024. Alongside its launch, Tata Motors also displayed the Curvv Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model that is slated to be launched on September 2.
Focussing on the Tata Curvv EV here, the coupe SUV is available in five broad trim levels - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished +S, Empowered + and Empowered +A. There are two battery pack options - Curvv.ev 45 and Curvv.ev 55. On a single charge, the former has a claimed range of 502 km, while the latter can offer 585 km of range.
Here is a rundown of all the features offered on the Curvv EV, variant-wise.
Tata Curvv EV: Creative
Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Colour options include Pristine White, Pure Grey, Virtual Sunrise
The entry-level variant is only available with the smaller 45kWh battery pack (Curvv.ev 45)
|LED headlamps with DRLs
|Flush door handles
|17-inch steel wheels
|6 airbags
|ESP with i-VBAC
|Driver doze-off alert
|Disc brakes for all-wheels
|Electric parking brake with Auto hold
|Camera & sensor-based reverse park assist
|7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman
|7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster
|Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
|4 speakers + 2 tweeters
|Automatic temperature control
|Cruise control
|Push button start
|Paddle shifter for Regen modes
|Drive Modes - Eco, City and Sport
|Power windows
|Rear AC vents
|Electric ORVM
|Electric tailgate
|6 Way adjustable driver Seat
|7.2 kW AC fast charger wall box
|Vehicle-to-vehicle charging
|V2L technology
|Air purifier
|Individual tyre pressure monitoring system
|iRA.ev (1-year free) connectivity
|voice assistants (Native, Siri, Google Assistant)
Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished
Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 19.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Colour options include Flame Red and all the exterior shades of the Creative trim
Available with both battery pack options (45 kWh and 55 kWh)
|LED projector headlamps
|Centre position lamp and connected tail lamps
|Sequential indicators
|Front fog lamps with cornering function
|17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
|Electric ORVM with auto fold
|10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman
|10.24-inch instrument cluster
|Navigation in cluster
|Android Auto & Apple CarPlay over WiFi
|4 speakers + 4 tweeters
|HD camera-based reverse park assist
|Front & rear type C charger (45W
|Cooled & illuminated glove box
|Leatherette upholstery
|Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
|Front armrest
|Tire Pressure Monitoring System
|Alexa Voice Assistant
Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished +S
Curvv.ev 45 - Rs 19.29 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Colour options carried over from the lower trim levels
Available with both battery pack options (45 kWh and 55 kWh)
|Auto Headlamps
|360-degree surround view camera system
|Blind Spot Monitoring system
|Front parking sensors
|Panoramic Sunroof
|Arcade.ev App Suite
|JBL sound modes
|Wireless smartphone charger
|Express cooling
|Rain sensing wipers
|Automatic Defogger
Tata Curvv EV: Empowered +
Curv.ev 55 - Rs 21.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Colour options include Empowered Oxide and all other paint schemes
Only available with the larger 55 kWh battery pack
Smart Lights
|18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
|Ambient lighting
|Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof
|6-way Power-adjustable Driver & Co-driver seats
|60:40 Rear split seats with centre armrest
|12.29-inch Touchscreen Infotainment screen by Harman
|JBL sound system (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters + 1 Subwoofer)
|Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)
|Air Purifier with AQI display
|Auto-dimming IRVM
|Ventilated Seats (Front row)
|Rear seat recline
|11.6-litre front Frunk storage
Tata Curvv EV: Empowered +A
Curvv.ev 55 - Rs 21.99 (introductory, ex-showroom)
Colour options are carried over
Only available with the larger 55 kWh battery pack Radar-based
Level 2 ADAS
|SOS call (in select cities)
|Powered tailgate with gesture control
