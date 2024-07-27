Login
Design Journey Of Tata Curvv: Visit To Brand's Design Centre In UK

Car&bike visits the Tata Motors Design Tech Centre in United Kingdom and got to see the design process of upcoming Tata Curvv from close quarters.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors Design Tech Centre is located in Coventry, UK
  • As many as 13 full sized clay models can be prepared here simultaneously
  • The brand used Virtual Reality tech to identify minute errors in design

Tata Motors is set to enter the compact SUV segment with the Curvv. It’s a car that’s already been talked about a lot owing to its coupe-like design, something still not seen in the segment. Since most of the details about the SUV haven’t been revealed yet, a lot of discussion has been centred on design and car&bike got a chance to visit the Tata Motors Design Tech Centre in Coventry, UK to get a closer look at the design process of the Curvv.

Tata Design Studio UK 10

The centre is located on the campus of Warwick University, Coventry.

 

The tech centre took its present form in 2018 before which it was known as European Tech Centre. It is one of three design centres of Tata Motors, the other two being in Turin, Italy and Pune. Apart from a lot of eye-catching concepts journey of popular Tata products like Punch, Nexon and Curvv started from here. Design is at the heart of Tata Motor’s philosophy and that is very evident by looking at the kind of work that gets done here.

 

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch

Tata Design Studio UK 42

Sketches are made on paper and fine-tuned on high-end systems.

 

The complex processes involved in designing a car were all on display, though the journey begins with old-school and sketches which are further worked upon on high-end computer systems. From lines and curves to colours and shades, the artists here churn out detailed drawings which are further deliberated upon. The next process is making a 1:1 clay model of the vehicle which gives a true indication of how the vehicle will look like in real world. In this case, of course, we were able to see a clay model of the upcoming Curvv. 

 

Tata Design Studio UK 11

As many as 13 full-size clay models can be made here simultaneously.

 

Taking us on a tour of this impressive facility was none other than the design boss at Tata Motors, Martin Uhlarik. Martin says, “If the sketch gets picked the designer will get the opportunity to express and translate that sketch into a scale model. Usually, we have three scale models and we have to go with one and that translates to a full-sized clay model. Even when we paint the clay model the level of fit and finish, the craftsmanship, it looks like a real car”

 

Also Raed: Tata Curvv EV: How Different Is The Production Coupe-SUV From The Concept?

Tata Design Studio UK 19

The VR dedicated room can house full-size vehicles.

 

The attempts to make a near-perfect design continue through various stages of clay modeling after which the design fine-tuned the cabin further using Virtual Reality (VR). This enables the team to analyze the design aspects from really close quarters and rectify mistakes if any. Everything from the right proportions to panel gaps are taken care of here and adjustments are made till the very end. We got a glimpse of the cabin detailing through a VR headset and that was indeed something unique. The system also provides the facility to various design offices to sit together remotely and discuss the design details.

 

Tata Design Studio UK 27

Personas are now an integral part of Tata Motors Design process.

 

Next in line is personas something that Tata Motors successfully experimented with in the Nexon facelift that came in late 2023. From materials to colours to themes, there’s a conscious effort to ensure that the car matches the taste of the buyer in every way. The brand has ensured that the top trims of both ICE and EV versions of Curvv will have differentiation in terms of looks and features, largely inside the cabin.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Interior Previewed In New Video; Level 2 ADAS Confirmed

Tata Design Studio UK 18

The Tata Curvv EV will launch in India on August 7, 2024. 

 

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, says, “We’ve always tried to democratize certain design aspects. We did it with Nexon, we did it with Punch where we gave SUV characteristics at a very affordable price and with the Curvv we’re doing that again. It unleashes a lot of additional practicality which is currently probably not present in the category. So you have a great design plus additional functionality and practicality. So this combination will appeal a lot to the Indian consumers.”

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 6

An outdoor viewing area allows for cars to be looked at in natural light.

 

Apart from paint booths, milling machines and a model assembly space this Design tech centre also has inside and outside presentation space with turn tables so that the car can be analyzed from all angles in different lighting conditions. How the Curvv and especially its design is accepted by the buyer remains to be seen but just to see almost 100 people working their magic and making some good-looking cars was hugely satisfying.

 

# tata motors# tata curvv# design centre# design studio# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
