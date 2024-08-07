Login
All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

Tata Curvv EV is offered in three personas with two battery choices - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The ICE version of Curvv will be launched on September 2, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Curvv EV has been launched at Rs. 17.49 lakh to Rs. 21.99 lakh
  • The ICE version of the Curvv coupe SUV will be launched on September 2
  • The Curvv EV comes in three personas - Creative Accomplished, & Empowered

Tata Motors today launched the electric version of its long-anticipated coupe SUV – Tata Curvv EV, priced at Rs. 17.49 lakh to Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The electric vehicle was introduced alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Coupe SUV, and the latter will go on sale next month, on September 2, 2024. As for the Curvv EV, it’s currently the most expensive electric vehicle from the home-grown automaker, and it is positioned above Tata’s top-selling Nexon EV. The Tata Curvv EV is the first Made-in-India Coupe SUV to arrive in the sub-Rs 20 lakh space, which will soon be contested by the Citroen Basalt.  

 

Like Tata Motors’ other premium EVs, the new Curvv EV too is presented in multiple variants called personas, namely - Creative, Accomplished and Empowered. The Curvv ICE, on the other hand, gets four personas – Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

 

IMG 20240807 WA 0010

 

In terms of looks, production versions of both the ICE and EV iterations of the Tata Curvv coupe SUVs. They are very much in line with the concept version of the car that was showcased back in April 2022. Both follow the same design language we have seen on the current generation of Tata cars, featuring the sculpted front end with muscular lines with the end-to-end LED daytime running lights with the welcome function. LED headlamps are also common among the two and so is the coupe SUV body style. You have that signature coupe-like sloping roof that connects with the rear section, the high-mounted spoiler, and the connected LED taillamps to match the front lighting. Both also come with flush-fitted door handles, the first one for a Tata. 

 

As for the differences, the Curvv EV is built on the Acti.EV architecture and thus you’ll see the EV-specific styling, which includes the covered grille panel, and aero curtains we see on the bumper. The electric Coupe SUV has 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts. The ICE version of the car features a sleekly designed conventional grille with chrome highlights, larger intakes and a more robust-looking airdam. Both come with 18-inch alloy wheels, but the ICE model gets dual-tone wheels.

 

The cabin design is largely similar in both cars and mainly differs in terms of the interior trim options – black and burgundy for the ICE and the empowered grey and white shade for the EV. The dashboard looks minimalistic, and the list of features includes - a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL music system, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof. You also get ambient lighting, and a new 4-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The Curvv EV also gets the Arcade.EV app suite with over 20 applications. 

 

IMG 20240807 WA 0026

 

Creature comforts include - automatic climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system. Tata is also offering rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming IRVMs, and hill hold and hill decent controls. The standard safety features also include – 6 airbags, 3-pointed seatbelts for all passengers with pretensioners, and ISOFIX. Tata is also offering level 2 advanced driver assistance systems with around 20 functions. 

 

The Curvv EV also adopts the Acti.ev platform and comes with battery options – 45 kWh and 55 kWh, which power a 123 kW liquid-cooled PMS motor. The motor makes 165 bhp. However, the torque produced by wheels is 2500 Nm, which the company claims ensures quick accelerations – 0-100 kmph in about 8.6 seconds. The model with the 45 kWh battery pack will offer a claimed range of 502 km, while the 55 kWh version can offer 585 km of range on a single charge. The Curvv EV also supports 1.2C fast charging rates, which means if you have access to a 70 kW or higher DC charger, you can top-up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. The company also promises that 15 minutes of charging can offer a range of up to 150 km. 

 

The Curvv coupe SUV will come with two petrol and one diesel engine options, and all will come with the option of the DCA or dual-clutch automatic transmission. The highlight, of course, is the new 1.2-litre GDI turbo petrol engine that has been developed in-house and comes with a variable geometry turbocharger. It offers 250 Nm of peak torque and is offered in both manual and automatic options. The ICE Curvv will also be offered with the new 1.5-litre diesel engine as well.

