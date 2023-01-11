  • Home
Auto Expo 2023: MG 4 EV Showcased In India

The MG 4 electric hatchback made its global debut last year and is brought to India only to gauge consumer reactions.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
1 mins read
11-Jan-23 12:21 PM IST
Highlights
  • MG Motor India has showcased the MG 4 electric hatchback at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.
  • The MG 4 is the first vehicle to be based on SAIC's battery electric Modular Scalable Platform.

MG Motor India showcased the MG 4 electric hatchback at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The MG 4 electric hatchback made its global debut last year and is brought to India only to gauge consumer reactions. The MG 4 is the first vehicle to be based on SAIC's battery-electric Modular Scalable Platform. Visually the MG 4 comes with a crossover design featuring bold styling, LED lighting, sporty alloys, and sharp character lines. 

To give perspective, the MG 4 measures 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width, and 1,506 mm in height and sits on a wheelbase of 2,705 mm. The cabin of the MG 4 features an uncluttered design with clean horizontal lines with floating displays. The centre of the EV features a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, while the digital instrument cluster is a 7-inch screen. There is also a centre console sticking out of the dashboard that features a rotary dial and a wireless charging pad. Features include ventilated seats 360-degree camera, ADAS and more. 

As for the battery pack goes, the electric MG 4 is equipped with a 51-kWh battery pack developing 168 bhp, or a 64-kWh battery pack churning 202 bhp, powering the rear wheels with the ability to go from 0-100 kmph sprint in under 8 seconds and a top speed of 160 kmph. As far as range is concerned, the MG4 EV offers a WTLP-claimed 350 km and 450 km on a single charge depending on the battery pack.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Previews Future Production EV For India - Auto Expo 2023

