Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike Mihos e-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.49 Lakh

Wardwizard Mobility launched the new Joy e-Bike Mihos high-speed electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2023. Set to be on display at the Joy e-bike stall, the Mihos is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with the company currently accepting bookings for the electric scooter. The company also showcased an electric commuter bike at the Expo the launch for which will take place by the end of the upcoming financial year (FY2024).

The Mihos follows a retro scooter design with rounded panels, round light clusters with black elements around the turn signals on the front apron and around the rear taillamps. Wardwizard says that it has used material named Poly Dicyclopentadiene or PDCPD for the scooter’s body panels claiming that it will offer higher levels of durability and flexibility.

The scooter packs in a 2.5 kWh battery pack tested to stand shock loads for reliability. The unit is paired with a 1500 W electric motor developing 95 Nm of torque giving the scooter a top speed of 70 kmph with the sprint to 40 kmph taking under 7 seconds. The company says that the scooter has a range of up to 100 km per charge with the battery having a charge time of 4 hours (0 to 100 per cent).

The scooter gets a telescopic front suspension and a mono-shock at the rear and comes equipped with a combi-braking system. The Mihos gets a seat height of 750 mm along with 175 mm of ground clearance.

The Mihos also features a number of connectivity features controlled via Bluetooth through the Joy E-connect app. The Mihos is also equipped with GPS, a reverse mode, an anti-theft system with remote locking and regenerative braking.

Moving to the Rockefeller, few details were revealed in regard to the upcoming commuter motorcycle. The design was also in line with a commuter-segment model though it featured a retro-style round headlamp and lacked any cowling around the unit. The one-piece seat and dual shocks at the rear were also in line with modern commuter motorcycles. The typical engine area was completely encased likely housing the battery pack while the bike sat on alloy wheels.

