Auto Expo 2023: Tata Avinya Concept Makes Public Debut

Back in April, Tata Motors surprised us with the Avinya Concept and at the Auto Expo 2023, it makes its public debut. The concept also marks the debut of the company's brand new 'Gen 3' platform. As we already know, the new 'Pure EV Gen 3' platform will see a range of multiple EV body styles, primarily including SUVs and crossovers, and the first production-spec version is expected to hit the road in 2025. The concept also hints at Tata Motors' new design language for its EV brand- Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML).

In terms of dimensions, the concept is similar in size to the Harrier, though not as high off the ground. In terms of design, the new concept looks quite quirky and has a blend of SUV and MPV body styles. The new design also liberates a cavernous cabin, courtesy the long wheelbase and flat floor pan, possible only in EVs given the absence on a combustion engine. The Tata Avinya concept measures at 4300 mm in length and this is expected to vary slightly on the production-spec models that will be based on the same platform and design language.

The production-spec model is expected to come with a bucketload of modern creature comforts and tech, autonomous features and an elaborated connectivity suit. The concept also features butterfly doors which we don't expect to be offered in the production model while the panoramic roof will likely make it to the production model we will see in 2025.

Technical details of the production-spec model is still sparse but we know that it will be based on the Pure EV Gen 3 technology and will have a drive range of over 500 km, with a charge time of around 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.