New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 UnitsNew MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global DebutMahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This YearCarmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
HERO XTREME 250R FIRST RIDE REVIEWMercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Sporty OpulenceUNEXPLORED GARHWAL - First Winter Expedition To Border Region With Surya Warriors of The Indian Army
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraToyota bZ4XAston Martin New V12 VanquishMahindra eKUV100Skoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut

The outgoing MG 4 was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New MG 4 is longer, wider and taller than outgoing model
  • Features a softer design than its predecessor
  • Will get a 161 bhp single-motor powertrain in base spec

The new-gen MG 4 electric hatchback has been unveiled in global markets. Set to go on sale initially in China followed by other global markets, the MG 4 hatch now enters its second generation featuring an evolutionary design with softer lines though the cabin, tech and complete powertrain details remain under wraps.
 

Also read: Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
 

On the design front, the new MG 4 looks softer and more rounded than the edgy looks of its predecessor. The sharp nose looks is retained with the fascia featuring new-look headlamps, and a new bumper design with narrower side vents and a prominent intake at the base. In profile, the shoulder line is also softer and rises upwards towards the rear. The hatchback also features a prominent rear haunch. The pull-style door handles are retained while the windowline now features an upward kink towards the rear quarterglass.

 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: MG Windsor EV Is The Urban EV Of The Year
 New MG 4 EV hatchback 2

 

At the back, the new MG 4 gets a connected tail-lamp design along with a lip-spoiler element integrated into the tailgate below the rear windshield. 

 

As per regulatory data, the new MG 4 measures 4,395 mm long, 1,842 mm wide and 1,551 mm tall and sits on a 2,750 mm wheelbase. This makes it 117 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 45 mm taller than the outgoing model. The wheelbase too has grown by about 45 mm.

 

Also read: MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
 New MG 4 EV hatchback 1

 

On the powertrain front, so far only one option has been detailed - a single motor 161 bhp variant though battery pack and other details have not been disclosed. This means that in standard-spec the new MG 4 makes 7 bhp less than the outgoing model. However, expect more powertrain options to be confirmed in the ensuing months with an all-wheel drive variant- like in its predecessor - also likely to be offered.

# MG Motors# MG electric car# MG Electric Car# MG 4 Electric Hatchback# MG 4 EV# MG4# MG 4 Electric # MG 4 Electric# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Comet EV is the fourth model in the brand’s lineup to get the Blackstorm Edition.
    MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
  • The company says that all customers who bought the vehicle on or prior to December 31 are now only eligible to consume up to 1,000 kW of fast charging at no cost.
    MG Motor India Limits Free Fast Charging Offered To Windsor EV Owners
  • This is the first time that the MG Gloster facelift has been spotted with no camouflage on
    MG Gloster Facelift Spied Ahead Of Debut; Likely To Be Called Majestor
  • Along with increasing the full purchase prices of Windsor EV, the model under the BaaS scheme has also witnessed a hike in subscription costs.
    MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh
  • The MG M9 is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets.
    MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo

Latest News

  • The Tricolore Italia features a livery inspired by the 2024 Desmosedici GP24 race bike that won the Italian GP at Mugello.
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units
  • The outgoing MG 4 was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
    New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut
  • Prices of the AX7 automatic variants have been reduced by Rs 45,000 while prices of all variants of the AX7 L trim are down by Rs 75,000.
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000
  • Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
    New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year
  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
  • The winners of the awards will be announced on April 16 at the New York Auto Show 2025.
    World Car Awards 2025 Finalists Revealed: BMW X3, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3 In Running For Top Honours
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle by the brand to be powered by the 650 Twin mill
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch On March 27
  • Updates to the Comet include revisions to the equipment list with select variants now offering additional features.
    Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
  • At the given sticker price, the Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable Ducati in the model portfolio
    Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh
  • The commercial-use variant of the fourth-gen Dzire is offered in a single trim level with petrol and CNG powertrain options.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh

Popular MG Models