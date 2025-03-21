New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on March 21, 2025
Highlights
- New MG 4 is longer, wider and taller than outgoing model
- Features a softer design than its predecessor
- Will get a 161 bhp single-motor powertrain in base spec
The new-gen MG 4 electric hatchback has been unveiled in global markets. Set to go on sale initially in China followed by other global markets, the MG 4 hatch now enters its second generation featuring an evolutionary design with softer lines though the cabin, tech and complete powertrain details remain under wraps.
Also read: Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
On the design front, the new MG 4 looks softer and more rounded than the edgy looks of its predecessor. The sharp nose looks is retained with the fascia featuring new-look headlamps, and a new bumper design with narrower side vents and a prominent intake at the base. In profile, the shoulder line is also softer and rises upwards towards the rear. The hatchback also features a prominent rear haunch. The pull-style door handles are retained while the windowline now features an upward kink towards the rear quarterglass.
Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: MG Windsor EV Is The Urban EV Of The Year
At the back, the new MG 4 gets a connected tail-lamp design along with a lip-spoiler element integrated into the tailgate below the rear windshield.
As per regulatory data, the new MG 4 measures 4,395 mm long, 1,842 mm wide and 1,551 mm tall and sits on a 2,750 mm wheelbase. This makes it 117 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 45 mm taller than the outgoing model. The wheelbase too has grown by about 45 mm.
Also read: MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
On the powertrain front, so far only one option has been detailed - a single motor 161 bhp variant though battery pack and other details have not been disclosed. This means that in standard-spec the new MG 4 makes 7 bhp less than the outgoing model. However, expect more powertrain options to be confirmed in the ensuing months with an all-wheel drive variant- like in its predecessor - also likely to be offered.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular MG Models
- MG Comet EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 9.81 Lakh
- MG HectorEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 22.32 Lakh
- MG GlosterEx-Showroom Price₹ 32.6 - 43 Lakh
- MG ZS EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakh
- MG Hector PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.5 - 23.17 Lakh
- MG AstorEx-Showroom Price₹ NA - 17.9 Lakh
- MG Windsor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 14 - 16 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Sales Figures
- New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut