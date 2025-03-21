New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut

The new-gen MG 4 electric hatchback has been unveiled in global markets. Set to go on sale initially in China followed by other global markets, the MG 4 hatch now enters its second generation featuring an evolutionary design with softer lines though the cabin, tech and complete powertrain details remain under wraps.



On the design front, the new MG 4 looks softer and more rounded than the edgy looks of its predecessor. The sharp nose looks is retained with the fascia featuring new-look headlamps, and a new bumper design with narrower side vents and a prominent intake at the base. In profile, the shoulder line is also softer and rises upwards towards the rear. The hatchback also features a prominent rear haunch. The pull-style door handles are retained while the windowline now features an upward kink towards the rear quarterglass.

At the back, the new MG 4 gets a connected tail-lamp design along with a lip-spoiler element integrated into the tailgate below the rear windshield.

As per regulatory data, the new MG 4 measures 4,395 mm long, 1,842 mm wide and 1,551 mm tall and sits on a 2,750 mm wheelbase. This makes it 117 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 45 mm taller than the outgoing model. The wheelbase too has grown by about 45 mm.

On the powertrain front, so far only one option has been detailed - a single motor 161 bhp variant though battery pack and other details have not been disclosed. This means that in standard-spec the new MG 4 makes 7 bhp less than the outgoing model. However, expect more powertrain options to be confirmed in the ensuing months with an all-wheel drive variant- like in its predecessor - also likely to be offered.