MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has launched a blacked-out version of the Comet EV, called the Comet Blackstorm Edition. This is the fourth model in MG’s lineup to receive the Blackstorm treatment, following the Gloster, Hector, and Astor. Based on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant, the Blackstorm Edition sits as the highest trim level of the Comet EV. It is priced at Rs 9.81 lakh (battery pack included), but customers can also opt for MG’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) module, priced at Rs 7.80 lakh for this edition, with an additional Rs 2.5 per km battery rental cost. (all prices ex-showroom).

The Blackstorm Edition commands a premium of Rs 13,200 over the standard Exclusive FC variant. For this extra cost, it offers a ‘starry black’ exterior paint job and and Comet EV nameplate finished in dark chrome. Additionally, this edition can also be customised further with an accessory pack, which includes a special badge, wheel covers, and styling elements like hood branding and custom skid plates. The red highlights seen on the skid plates, door panels, wheels, and lower grille are likely to be a part of the accessory package.

As for the interior, the cabin follows an all-black theme for the seats while the door panels are finished in grey and off-white. A Blackstorm logo embroidered in red sits on the front headrests. Since this edition is based on the Exclusive FC variant, it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera, and all the features available in the standard top trim. The only new addition to this edition is the inclusion of four speakers.



Mechanically, the Comet Blackstorm Edition retains the same 17.4 kWh battery pack, supporting fast charging and delivering a certified range of 230 km. Using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0-100% in approximately 3.5 hours. MG also claims a 0-80% charge time of 2.8 hours for the Comet EV.

Bookings for the Comet Blackstorm Edition are open at all MG-authorised dealerships across the country requiring a token amount of Rs 11,000.