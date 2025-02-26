Login
Latest News
KTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million FundingMercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km RangeAll-New Toyota EV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 12MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 LakhTata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Sell Car

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh

The Comet EV is the fourth model in the brand’s lineup to get the Blackstorm Edition.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition launched
  • It is based on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant
  • This edition commands a Rs 13,200 premium over the variant it is based on

JSW MG Motor India has launched a blacked-out version of the Comet EV, called the Comet Blackstorm Edition. This is the fourth model in MG’s lineup to receive the Blackstorm treatment, following the Gloster, Hector, and Astor. Based on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant, the Blackstorm Edition sits as the highest trim level of the Comet EV. It is priced at Rs 9.81 lakh (battery pack included), but customers can also opt for MG’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) module, priced at Rs 7.80 lakh for this edition, with an additional Rs 2.5 per km battery rental cost. (all prices ex-showroom). 

 

The Blackstorm Edition commands a premium of Rs 13,200 over the standard Exclusive FC variant. For this extra cost, it offers a ‘starry black’ exterior paint job and and Comet EV nameplate finished in dark chrome. Additionally, this edition can also be customised further with an accessory pack, which includes a special badge, wheel covers, and styling elements like hood branding and custom skid plates. The red highlights seen on the skid plates, door panels, wheels, and lower grille are likely to be a part of the accessory package.

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Limits Free Fast Charging Offered To Windsor EV Owners

 

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Launched At Rs 9 81 Lakh 1

As for the interior, the cabin follows an all-black theme for the seats while the door panels are finished in grey and off-white. A Blackstorm logo embroidered in red sits on the front headrests. Since this edition is based on the Exclusive FC variant, it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera, and all the features available in the standard top trim. The only new addition to this edition is the inclusion of four speakers.
 

Mechanically, the Comet Blackstorm Edition retains the same 17.4 kWh battery pack, supporting fast charging and delivering a certified range of 230 km. Using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0-100% in approximately 3.5 hours. MG also claims a 0-80% charge time of 2.8 hours for the Comet EV.

 

Bookings for the Comet Blackstorm Edition are open at all MG-authorised dealerships across the country requiring a token amount of Rs 11,000. 

 

Also read: MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!

 

# MG Motor India# MG Motors# MG Comet Blackstorm Edition# MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Launched# MG Comet EV# MG Comet# MG Blackstorm editon# MG electric car# MG cars in India# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

