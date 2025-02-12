MG Motor India Limits Free Fast Charging Offered To Windsor EV Owners

JSW MG Motor India has updated its terms and conditions for the free fast charging offered to MG Windsor EV customers who bought the vehicle on or before December 31, 2024. The updated document now imposes a stringent limit of 1,000 units on said vehicle owners who could previously charge without an upper limit. The new terms and conditions came into force on February 7, 2025.

Prior to the update the terms and conditions stated that ‘there could be limitations or restrictions’ on the amount of useable units though no limit was provided. The original terms and conditions also stated that MG had the right to terminate or modify the offer without prior notice.

MG Motor India clarified to car&bike that owners' prior fast charger usage will not be deducted from the 1,000-unit balance, which will apply to early owners going forward.



The company said the updated policy was intended to curb misuse of the free charging provided to early buyers. The new measures also aimed to prolong the vehicle’s battery life by reducing the reliance on fast chargers. Excessive use of DC fast charging can deplete the battery’s usable life faster than regular AC charging.



“MG is dedicated to making electric vehicle (EV) ownership accessible and has led several initiatives to support this mission, such as providing complimentary home chargers, installation of public and community chargers, developing unified charging platform and introducing free public charging for MG Windsor EV customers for a limited time. However, to address increasing instances of usage that exceed our fair usage policy as well as risk the health of battery due to non-recommended charging practices, we are updating a new public charging usage limit. This adjustment allows us to continue providing charging on fair usage basis while preventing misuse and ensuring equitable access for all eligible MG Windsor EV owners, enhancing the overall charging experience,” the company said in a statement.



The company has also asked owners to refer to their vehicle’s owner’s manual ‘for best practices related to battery health and longevity, including mindful use of DC fast charging.’



Equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack, the new free fast charging offer would let owners charge from 0 to 100 per cent around 26 times in the first year of purchase. Keeping this in mind and assuming a 300 km real-world range on a full charge could see users do up to 7,800 km at no cost.