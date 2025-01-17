Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025

Having first showcased it in India in 2024, JSW MG Motor India has today opened pre-reservations for its all-electric convertible, the MG Cyberster, at Auto Expo 2025. Unveiled alongside the luxurious M9 MPV, bookings for the the MG Cyberster will commence in March this year with deliveries to start in April. The Cyberster will be one of the first models to be sold via the brand's new, premium retail network named ‘MG Select’.

The MG Cyberster is being offered in its dual-motor configuration in the Indian market. The dual-motor version of the two-door electric roadster has two electric motors, one on each axle, producing a combined 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, delivering power to all four wheels. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The car comes with a 77 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 580 km on a single charge.

Globally, the Cyberster features three driver-focused touchscreens: a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display, and a 7-inch information screen positioned to the driver's left. The car includes electronically operated scissor doors and a folding soft-top roof concealed behind roll bars.