car&bike Awards 2025: MG Windsor EV Is The Urban EV Of The Year

The MG Windsor EV is the 2025 car&bike Urban EV Of The Year. The Windsor EV went up against the Tata Curvv EV and Punch EV, and in the process edged them out to claim the award.



The MG Windsor EV was launched in September 2024 as the third EV in MG’s India lineup. The Windsor EV is based on the parent company SAIC’s Wuling Cloud EV, which is sold in some global markets. The Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, with prices ranging from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.



On the design front, the MG Windsor is based on SAIC’s Wuling Cloud EV. The exterior design closely resembles its sister model, featuring a prominent bumper, low-set headlamps, and a high-set LED light bar. However, the Windsor EV differentiates itself with more extensive use of gloss black elements on the exterior.



The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor driving the front wheels. This setup churns out 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The vehicle offers four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG claims a range of up to 331 kilometres on a full charge, with DC fast charging enabling the battery to be charged to 80% in about 40 minutes.