MG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh Now More Affordable: Exclusive Pro Trim Launched At Rs 17.25 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has expanded the long-range Windsor EV Pro line-up with the launch of a mid-spec Exclusive Pro trim. The new variant, priced at Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom), costs about Rs 85,000 less than the Essence Pro trim, but misses out on features such as the panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The new variant joins the line-up barely two weeks after the launch of the Windsor EV Essence Pro in the Indian market.

Also read: MG Windsor EV Pro 52.9 kWh Review: King Of The Range?



The new variant looks to be aimed at making the range advantage of the Windsor EV Pro available to a wider buyer set owing to the lower price tag. The Windsor EV Pro gets a notably larger 52.9 kWh battery compared to the standard Windsor’s 38 kWh unit, boosting claimed range from 332 km to 449 km. This by our estimates puts the real-world range in the region of 400 km for the Windsor Pro compared to between 275 and 290 km for its smaller battery sibling.

Also read: MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000



Aside from the larger battery, the Exclusive Pro also carries over the dual-tone Ivory and Black upholstery colours scheme and dual-tone alloy from the more expensive Windsor Essence Pro. On the feature front, the Exclusive Pro carries over all the features from the standard Exclusive trim levels including the 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, 135 degree reclining rear seats, auto climate control, cruise control, a powered driver seat and more. Interestingly, the Exclusive Pro gets the upgraded 9-speaker audio system over the Exclusive’s six speaker set-up.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range

As with the rest of the Windsor EV range, the Windsor Exclusive Pro is offered with a battery subscription plan that reduces the ex-showroom price to Rs 12.24 lakh but the battery costing an additional Rs 4.5 per km. Buyers are offered a 3 year buy-back plan with first owners also getting lifetime warranty for the battery.