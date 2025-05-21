MG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh Now More Affordable: Exclusive Pro Trim Launched At Rs 17.25 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
All-New Nissan Micra EV Unveiled With 40 and 52 kWh Battery Options; Up To 408 KM RangeMG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh Now More Affordable: Exclusive Pro Trim Launched At Rs 17.25 LakhTata Altroz Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation2026 Toyota RAV4 SUV Goes Hybrid Only; Debuts In Three Trim LinesHonda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBXKia Carens ClavisVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India

Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two WheelsTop 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAPTop 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

MG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh Now More Affordable: Exclusive Pro Trim Launched At Rs 17.25 Lakh

Mid-spec variant of the long-range Windsor costs Rs 85,000 less than the fully-loaded Essence Pro trim but misses out on ADAS tech.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Costs Rs 2.2 lakh more than the Exclusive 38 kWh
  • Misses out on ADAS, powered tailgate and panoramic glass roof
  • Feature additions over the Exclusive 38 kWh includes a 9-speaker audio system

JSW MG Motor India has expanded the long-range Windsor EV Pro line-up with the launch of a mid-spec Exclusive Pro trim. The new variant, priced at Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom), costs about Rs 85,000 less than the Essence Pro trim, but misses out on features such as the panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The new variant joins the line-up barely two weeks after the launch of the Windsor EV Essence Pro in the Indian market.

 

Also read: MG Windsor EV Pro 52.9 kWh Review: King Of The Range?
 

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro

The new variant looks to be aimed at making the range advantage of the Windsor EV Pro available to a wider buyer set owing to the lower price tag. The Windsor EV Pro gets a notably larger 52.9 kWh battery compared to the standard Windsor’s 38 kWh unit, boosting claimed range from 332 km to 449 km. This by our estimates puts the real-world range in the region of 400 km for the Windsor Pro compared to between 275 and 290 km for its smaller battery sibling.

 

Also read: MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000
 

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro 1

Aside from the larger battery, the Exclusive Pro also carries over the dual-tone Ivory and Black upholstery colours scheme and dual-tone alloy from the more expensive Windsor Essence Pro. On the feature front, the Exclusive Pro carries over all the features from the standard Exclusive trim levels including the 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, 135 degree reclining rear seats, auto climate control, cruise control, a powered driver seat and more. Interestingly, the Exclusive Pro gets the upgraded 9-speaker audio system over the Exclusive’s six speaker set-up.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range

 

As with the rest of the Windsor EV range, the Windsor Exclusive Pro is offered with a battery subscription plan that reduces the ex-showroom price to Rs 12.24 lakh but the battery costing an additional Rs 4.5 per km. Buyers are offered a 3 year buy-back plan with first owners also getting lifetime warranty for the battery. 

# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV# MG Windsor EV Pro# MG Windsor EV Pro Price# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Not even a year into its India innings, MG has rolled out a big update for the Windsor – a bigger battery and ADAS safety features. So is this the Windsor to buy?
    MG Windsor EV Pro 52.9 kWh Review: King Of The Range?
  • The Windsor has managed to displace the Nexon EV as India’s best-selling electric car, but the city-friendly EV still has some room for improvement.
    MG Windsor EV 38 kWh In-Depth Review: City Friendly EV Offers Much Value
  • After the price hike, the MG Windsor EV Pro is now priced at Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000
  • Positioned as the top-of-the-line variant in the Windsor family, the Pro features a 52.9 kWh battery, and is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS.
    MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range
  • Bigger battery also supports V2L, while ADAS will also be a part of this Pro update.
    MG Windsor EV Pro Confirmed To Get 52.9 kWh Battery Pack; Power Output Remains Unchanged

Latest News

  • In its sixth generation, Nissan’s iconic hatchback has dropped its cherubic appearance for a beefier, SUV-like shape; will only be available with a pure electric powertrain.
    All-New Nissan Micra EV Unveiled With 40 and 52 kWh Battery Options; Up To 408 KM Range
  • Mid-spec variant of the long-range Windsor costs Rs 85,000 less than the fully-loaded Essence Pro trim but misses out on ADAS tech.
    MG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh Now More Affordable: Exclusive Pro Trim Launched At Rs 17.25 Lakh
  • This is the first substantial update for Tata's premium hatchback since its market launch in January 2020, which will add a handful of new features.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
  • The new RAV4 will hit global markets in three distinct styling lines – Core, Adventure and Sport, each with its own unique design elements.
    2026 Toyota RAV4 SUV Goes Hybrid Only; Debuts In Three Trim Lines
  • The X-ADV 750 is an adventure-focused maxi-scooter which gets a 745 cc parallel-twin engine, making it the most powerful petrol-powered scooter on sale in India.
    Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh
  • The X-ADV 750 is one of Honda’s most unique products sold in global markets; likely to become the most expensive petrol-powered scooter on sale in India.
    Honda X-ADV 750 India Launch Imminent: Official Video Out
  • Nissan is undertaking measures to streamline production and reduce costs across its global operations in a bid to turn profitable following failed merger talks with Honda.
    'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future
  • In the first phase, the new plant will have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.
    Suzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In Haryana
  • Volvo’s latest SUV follows the brand’s latest design direction while also adopting a new split headlight design.
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere
  • Set to be manufactured in Delhi-NCR, the Emara is a utility-focused electric motorcycle that will first go on sale in Bengaluru late in 2025; promises 30-degree gradeability and a maximum payload capacity of 250 kg.
    Zeno Emara Electric Motorcycle Priced At Rs 1 Lakh; Features Swappable LFP Batteries, 100 KM Real-World Range

Research More on MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

Starts at ₹ 14 - 17.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Windsor EV Specifications
View Windsor EV Features

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh Now More Affordable: Exclusive Pro Trim Launched At Rs 17.25 Lakh