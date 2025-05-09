MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000

The MG Windsor EV Pro, which was launched just a couple of days ago, has already received a price hike of Rs. 60,000. If you are wondering why, then let me tell you, when launching the EV on May 6, MG Motor India said that the introductory price of Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) will be limited only for the first 8,000 bookings.

Interestingly, within 24 hours of opening bookings, the company has received its first 8000 orders. So, with the hike, the increased price now stands at Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The increment of Rs. 60,000 will also affect the BaaS (Battery as a Service) programme price, which was Rs. 12.50 lakh at the time of the launch and has now been increased to Rs. 13.10 lakh. The subscription cost remains unchanged at Rs. 4.5 per kilometre.

Commenting on the MG Windsor Pro booking milestone, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the overwhelming response to the MG Windsor Pro. Within just 24 hours of opening bookings, we have received 8,000 reservations - an achievement that underscores the enduring popularity of the MG Windsor and further strengthens its position as a frontrunner in India’s EV landscape.”

The new MG Windsor Pro, offered in the single Essence Pro variant, is the new top-of-the-line trim of the electric vehicle. The biggest highlight is the addition of a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, which has increased the claimed range of the EV 449 km on a single charge. However, there is no change in power figures as the EV continues to offer 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

Also, the new top-spec Windsor EV Pro now comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 12 major features and 3 levels of warning, always ensuring the safety of its passengers. The EV now also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V). There are three new colour options as well – Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red, along with a white new interior trim.