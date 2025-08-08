HomeNews & Reviews
New Volkswagen T-Roc Caught Fully Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

The images reveal that the new T-Roc’s design will be similar to the current generation of the Tiguan SUV
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a design in line with newer models from Volkswagen.
  • The interior layout is also similar to newer models from Volkswagen.
  • Expected to initially be offered with a range of petrol and diesel powertrains.

The second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc has just been spotted fully undisguised ahead of its world premiere. Set to be unveiled later this month, the images reveal that the new T-Roc’s design will have echoes of the Tiguan SUV, which is on sale in the Indian market. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Models Also Affected
 Second Generation Volkswagen T Roc Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut 1

 

On the cosmetic front, the new T-Roc’s design is clearly in line with newer models from Volkswagen. The front end features angular headlamps, both linked by a full-width lightbar. Beneath the headlights sits the large air intake with a honeycomb mesh, with prominent cladding on both ends of the upper side. The silhouette of the vehicle appears to be similar to the outgoing model, featuring a prominent C-pillar, a well-defined shoulderline and taut wheel arches. The rear, meanwhile, gets a full width taillamp with horizontal lighting signatures, in the middle of which sits the illuminated Volkswagen logo. 

 

Also Read: Bentley Joins Skoda Auto Volkswagen India as Sixth Brand
 Second Generation Volkswagen T Roc Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut 3

The images also give us a glimpse of the interior, which again, appears to be similar to the new Tiguan. A large freestanding central touchscreen is seen, which sits above the air vents. What’s also seen is a digital instruments cluster which sits as a separate unit from the central unit. 

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back
 Second Generation Volkswagen T Roc Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut 2

On the powertrain front, the new T-Roc, similar to the outgoing model, is expected to be offered with a range of petrol options, alongside diesel engine options, only offered in select markets. While not confirmed, it also won’t be surprising if Volkswagen introduces a range of strong hybrid powertrain options for the model as well. 
 

The first-generation version of the Volkswagen T-Roc was previously on sale in the Indian market. While brought to India as a completely-built unit (CBU), in limited numbers, the vehicle did manage to achieve a good level of popularity among the masses.

 

Image Source 

