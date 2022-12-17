  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey Unveiled

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey Unveiled

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates and feature additions, and its production will be limited to only 999 units.
authorBy
1 mins read
17-Dec-22 11:25 AM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey Unveiled banner
Highlights
  • The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey is finished in matte Iridium Grey.
  • It is also equipped with more creature comforts.
  • It's production will be limited to 999 units.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey has been unveiled and its production will be limited to just 999 units. The exterior of the T-Roc is finished in matte Iridium Grey coupled with the sleek colour with black accents. Volkswagen has used the contrasting black colour on the mirror covers and spoiler thanks to the Black Style design package. The door handles, T-Roc lettering and trim strips are also finished in the same shade while black-painted 18-inch Grange Hill wheels sit at all four corners.

On the inside, the crossover gets navigation along with a host of driver assistance features like lane keep assist. Other tech includes matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, a winter package with a heated steering wheel and a reverse camera. The T-Roc Cabriolet is based on the R-Line trim which already comes loaded to the brim with features and amenities. Volkswagen says the new package will be cheaper than the equivalent R-Line Cabriolet.

Volkswagen will also offer the Edition Plus package which adds more features like the 19-inch Suzuka rims. The crossover also receives improved navigation, a BeatsAudio sound system, and adaptive chassis control. The special edition T-Roc is powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine which belts out 146 bhp.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Cars That Were Discontinued In 2021: Ford Endeavour, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris And More
Cars That Were Discontinued In 2021: Ford Endeavour, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris And More
12 months ago
2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Facelift Unveiled
2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Facelift Unveiled
1 year ago
Planning To Buy The Volkswagen T-Roc? Pros And Cons
Planning To Buy The Volkswagen T-Roc? Pros And Cons
1 year ago
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Facelift Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Facelift Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
1 year ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Do you think hybrids are better than EVs?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
2Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Used Cars by lifestyle
line