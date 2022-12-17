Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey Unveiled

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey has been unveiled and its production will be limited to just 999 units. The exterior of the T-Roc is finished in matte Iridium Grey coupled with the sleek colour with black accents. Volkswagen has used the contrasting black colour on the mirror covers and spoiler thanks to the Black Style design package. The door handles, T-Roc lettering and trim strips are also finished in the same shade while black-painted 18-inch Grange Hill wheels sit at all four corners.

On the inside, the crossover gets navigation along with a host of driver assistance features like lane keep assist. Other tech includes matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, a winter package with a heated steering wheel and a reverse camera. The T-Roc Cabriolet is based on the R-Line trim which already comes loaded to the brim with features and amenities. Volkswagen says the new package will be cheaper than the equivalent R-Line Cabriolet.

Volkswagen will also offer the Edition Plus package which adds more features like the 19-inch Suzuka rims. The crossover also receives improved navigation, a BeatsAudio sound system, and adaptive chassis control. The special edition T-Roc is powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine which belts out 146 bhp.