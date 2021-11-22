2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Facelift Unveiled

The pre-facelift Volkswagen T-Roc made its way to India as a completely built unit (CBU) almost at the end its lifecycle and had a short stint in our market. The facelifted 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc has broken cover in the global markets and we expect it to join the line-up in our market again as a CBU. Over one million of the Volkswagen T-Roc have been sold worldwide in the last four years of its being, including both the five-door crossover and two-door cabriolet.

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets a revised and sharper looking front end.

The new model gets styling updates that quite apparently add to its stylish quotient and that starts with its slightly sharper looking headlights that get new LED motifs while the IQ matrix units are optional. Other updates include a revised grille, with a bolder black plastic insert, and a light band running on both sides of a Volkswagen logo. The front bumper has been revised as well with bigger central air duct that are positioned slightly lower and sports new daytime running lamps (DRLs). At the rear, there are tweaked taillights with new LED graphics, as well as a revised rear bumper. The 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc facelift also comes with redesigned alloy wheels, ranging from 16-inches to 19-inches in the global markets.

The cabin of the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc has been comprehensively updated.

Now it's on the inside where you'll notice some bigger changes in the Volkswagen T-Roc. There is a new soft-touch slush-moulded dashboard and then it gets a new 8.0-inch digital instrument display along with a new standalone touchscreen that is offered in three sizes - 6.5-inch, 8.0-inch and 9.2-inch, depending on the variant you choose. Then, there is also a new multifunction steering wheel from the Golf, reworked fabric door trims and revised switchgear, including digital controls for the air conditioning on the centre console.

The 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc R looks even more aggressive.

On the performance-based R model you'll see an even aggressive looking front bumper, with black highlights, and vertically stacked daytime-running lights, mirroring the look of the latest Golf R. Other traditional R styling details include standard 18-inch Jerez alloy wheels, aluminium-look exterior mirror housings, a larger spoiler, darkened tail-light lenses, with new-look LED graphics, and a chunkier rear bumper with black detailing and integrated diffuser along with quad tailpipes while Akrapovic titanium units are available as an option. Inside the cabin, the R model gets new accents and there's a fatter flat-bottomed R steering wheel with an integral R mode button, R-specific instruments, stainless steel pedal caps and footrest, more heavily contoured R seats and a standard 9.2-inch infotainment display with a series of R-specific driving monitor functions among others.

The 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has been updated as well.

And finally coming to what you get under its hood. The engine line-up for standard versions of the facelifted T-Roc include three turbocharged TSI petrol units and two turbocharged TDI diesel engines, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox. For the petrol engines, there is a base 108 bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor, a 148 bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder motor and a 187 bhp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder. As far as diesel powertrains go, the 2.0-cylinder, four-cylinder diesel engine is being offered in two different states of tunes- 113 bhp and 148 bhp. Front-wheel drive is standard on all but the 187 bhp 2.0-litre petrol model also gets the 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) system. It is also optional on the 148 bhp 2.0-litre diesel. The 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with the AWD system and seven-speed DSG gearbox is the quickest of the lot, clocking triple-digit speeds in 4.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top-speed of 250 kmph.