Second-Gen Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled

Eight years after rolling out the first-gen T-Roc, Volkswagen is back with the second-generation version. This time around, it’s a bit bigger in size and gets a fully revamped interior. Moreover, the second-gen model also introduces a strong hybrid powertrain – something new for the VW Group – alongside refreshed mild-hybrid options. While VW says this new T-Roc was built from the ground up, it appears to share many similarities with the Golf, albeit in an SUV form.

Starting with the design, the new T-Roc follows the styling cues of Volkswagen’s latest models. At the front, it sports angular headlights connected by a full-width lightbar. Just below, there’s a large air intake with a honeycomb pattern and chunky cladding on either side. As for the profile, the new T-Roc features some creases, while the alloy wheels on both the standard and R models receive a new design.



To the rear, it gets a full-width taillight with horizontal lighting elements, along with the illuminated Volkswagen logo, which also appears up front. The sloping roofline is still part of the design, keeping the T-Roc’s familiar shape. As expected with a new generation, the latest model has grown in size. It now measures 4373 mm in length, which is 122 mm longer than the previous version. Moreover, the wheelbase has also been extended to 2631 mm, up by 28 mm.

Volkswagen says that the new T-Roc’s interior is now on par with models like the Tiguan and Tayron. Most physical controls – including the AC controls – in the centre console have been moved into the touchscreen, which comes in either 10.4 or 12.9 inches, depending on the variant. The centre console gets a rotary-style touch controller sitting between the engine start/stop button and electronic parking brake.



The top-spec R-Line trim comes with an all-black interior featuring R badging on the seats and steering wheel, while the standard version gets a lighter dual-tone cabin with contrasting shades. Moreover, the gear lever is gone from the centre console and in its place, there’s now a column-mounted shifter.

Following the Tiguan and Tayron, the new T-Roc is the third Volkswagen SUV built on the latest version of VW's MQB evo platform. This platform includes updated hardware and software features, such as upgraded ADAS, Travel Assist that supports automatic lane changes. The new T-Roc also introduces Park Assist Pro, which uses a memory function to perform fully automatic parking over distances up to 50 meters and allows the vehicle to be moved into and out of parking spaces using a smartphone.



In the European market, the new T-Roc will come standard with mild hybrid turbo petrol engines. At launch, two 48V mild hybrid 1.5 eTSI versions will be available, producing 114 bhp and 148 bhp. Down the line, Volkswagen will introduce two new full hybrid systems, both featuring front-wheel drive.

Like before, the new T-Roc will offer all-wheel drive paired with a 2.0-litre TSI engine, which will also have a mild hybrid variant (mHEV). A high-performance T-Roc R model is also planned, states VW. All mild hybrid 1.5 and 2.0 engines come equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Volkswagen T-Roc was launched in India in 2020 as a compact premium SUV and in limited numbers, under the 2,500 car import rule. Given that Volkswagen has already brought in models like the Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI to India, there’s a possibility the new-gen T-Roc could make its way here in the future. If it does, it would likely arrive as a CBU like its predecessor, targeting a niche audience.