Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on March 19, 2025
Highlights
- Comet EV now offers more features from the mid-spec variants
- Top variants now get leatherette seat covers as standard
- Prices of the mid-spec and top variants have been hiked
JSW MG Motor India has updated the Comet EV for the 2025 model year. Prices for the diminutive electric car continue to start at Rs 7 lakh. Prices for higher variants however have been revised, with buyers now required to shell out up to Rs 10,000 more for outright purchasing the Comet, and up to Rs 27,000 more under the battery subscription model. The revised prices are as follows:
MG Comet EV prices
|MG Comet EV Variants
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Executive
|Rs 7.00 lakh
|Rs 7.00 lakh
|—
|Excite
|Rs 8.26 lakh
|Rs 8.20 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|Excite FC
|Rs 8.78 lakh
|Rs 8.73 lakh
|Rs 5,000
|Exclusive
|Rs 9.36 lakh
|Rs 9.26 lakh
|Rs 10,000
|Exclusive FC
|Rs 9.78 lakh
|Rs 9.68 lakh
|Rs 10,000
|Blackstorm Edition
|Rs 9.81 lakh
|—
|—
Bookings for the updated Comet EV are now open with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.
Changes for the 2025 year come down to a revised equipment list.
The key changes to the 2025 model year comes down to a feature list reshuffle. The mid-spec Excite and Excite Fash Charge (FC) trim now offers a reverse camera and power folding wing mirrors, which were previously exclusive to the top Exclusive/Exclusive FC trim. Another small update to the mid-spec variant is the infotainment display, which now displays charging information. This feature was previously only offered on the top variant.
Speaking of the fully loaded model, MG now offers an upgraded audio system with four speakers on the Exclusive variants—up from the previously standard-fit two speakers. The variant also gets leatherette seats to offer a more upmarket feel. MG has also dropped the previously offered ‘100-year’ special edition.
Top variants now get leatherette seat upholstery as standard.
Moving to the powertrain, MG has made one minor tweak to the Comet EV, though it seems to make no difference on paper. The standard models continue with a 17.3 kW hour battery pack, while the FC models now get a 17.4 kWh unit. Range stays unchanged at 230 km. As before, the Comet EV supports 3.3 kW AC charging as standard, with the FC variants bumping this up to 7.2 kW.
