Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features

Updates to the Comet include revisions to the equipment list with select variants now offering additional features.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Comet EV now offers more features from the mid-spec variants
  • Top variants now get leatherette seat covers as standard
  • Prices of the mid-spec and top variants have been hiked

JSW MG Motor India has updated the Comet EV for the 2025 model year. Prices for the diminutive electric car continue to start at Rs 7 lakh. Prices for higher variants however have been revised, with buyers now required to shell out up to Rs 10,000 more for outright purchasing the Comet, and up to Rs 27,000 more under the battery subscription model. The revised prices are as follows:

 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: MG Windsor EV Is The Urban EV Of The Year
 

MG Comet EV prices

MG Comet EV VariantsNew PriceOld PriceDifference
ExecutiveRs 7.00 lakhRs 7.00 lakh
ExciteRs 8.26 lakhRs 8.20 lakhRs 6,000
Excite FCRs 8.78 lakhRs 8.73 lakhRs 5,000
ExclusiveRs 9.36 lakhRs 9.26 lakhRs 10,000
Exclusive FCRs 9.78 lakhRs 9.68 lakhRs 10,000
Blackstorm EditionRs 9.81 lakh

Bookings for the updated Comet EV are now open with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

Comet EV

Changes for the 2025 year come down to a revised equipment list.

 

Also read: MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
 

The key changes to the 2025 model year comes down to a feature list reshuffle. The mid-spec Excite and Excite Fash Charge (FC) trim now offers a reverse camera and power folding wing mirrors, which were previously exclusive to the top Exclusive/Exclusive FC trim. Another small update to the mid-spec variant is the infotainment display, which now displays charging information. This feature was previously only offered on the top variant.
 

Speaking of the fully loaded model, MG now offers an upgraded audio system with four speakers on the Exclusive variants—up from the previously standard-fit two speakers. The variant also gets leatherette seats to offer a more upmarket feel. MG has also dropped the previously offered ‘100-year’ special edition.
 

Also Read: MG Motor India Limits Free Fast Charging Offered To Windsor EV Owners

 

2025 MG Comet EV

Top variants now get leatherette seat upholstery as standard.

 

Also read: JSW To Set Up EV And Battery Manufacturing Plants In Maharashtra; Signs MoU With State Government
 

Moving to the powertrain, MG has made one minor tweak to the Comet EV, though it seems to make no difference on paper. The standard models continue with a 17.3 kW hour battery pack, while the FC models now get a 17.4 kWh unit. Range stays unchanged at 230 km. As before, the Comet EV supports 3.3 kW AC charging as standard, with the FC variants bumping this up to 7.2 kW.

# MG Comet EV# MG Comet# MG Comet Prices# New MG Comet prices# 2025 MG Comet EV# 2025 MG Comet# Comet EV# Comet EV prices# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

