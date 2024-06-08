Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added

MG Motors is offering accessories under its ‘summer range’ for all its models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG introduces its ‘summer range’ of accessories for its vehicles.
  • Sunshades, car covers, and more are on offer.
  • The Gloster is the only model that gets a front-ventilated seat option.

MG Motor India has introduced a range of accessories designed for its vehicles across the range. These accessories are offered as an optional fitment by the brand, and the range starts at Rs 1,850 for the Comet’s car cover. Moreover, MG is also offering ventilated front seats as an accessory for its flagship SUV Gloster at a price tag of Rs 9,189. 

 

MG Hector Hero Shot Dune Brown Color Jpg

 

The summer accessories range includes sunshades, car covers, cool and warm holders, and a refrigerator for the Gloster, Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, and Comet models. The following are the prices of the accessories.

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Snowstorm, Gloster Desert Storm Launched; Prices Start At 41.05 Lakh

 

Accessories MG Hector/Hector Plus  MG GlosterMG Astor/ZS EVMG Comet
SunshadesRs 4,000Rs 4,740Rs 4,500Rs 2,000
Car coverRs 2,649Rs  3,200Rs 2,300 Rs 1,850
Refrigerator Rs 25,000Rs 25,000Rs 25,000Rs 25,000
Ventilated seatsNARs 9,190NANA

Cool and 

Warm holders

Rs 8,400Rs 8,400Rs 8,400Rs 8,400

 

The exclusive summer accessories collection is available at MG dealerships across India. Customers can visit their closest MG showroom or visit the brand’s official website to learn more about the accessories. 

# MG Motor India# MG Motors# MG Gloster# MG Hector# MG Astor# MG ZS EV# MG Comet# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • We took 10 premium EVs driven by an elite group of CXOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and more importantly, automotive enthusiasts to a Tree Plantation Drive to celebrate World Environment Day.
    Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru
  • The latest additions to the Gloster Storm series sport new paint schemes but come with the same powertrain options as the standard SUV
    MG Gloster Snowstorm, Gloster Desert Storm Launched; Prices Start At 41.05 Lakh
  • The Binguo is similar in size to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.
    MG Binguo Electric Hatchback Design Patented In India
  • The Gloster is likely to get minor cosmetic tweaks and could also pack in some additional features.
    Updated MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of June 5 Debut
  • Under the partnership, the two parties will install 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers on highways and cities across India.
    MG Motor India, HPCL Partner To Install DC Fast Chargers At Locations Across India

Latest News

  • MG Motors is offering accessories under its ‘summer range’ for all its models.
    MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added
  • The Altroz Racer is offered in three variants: R1, R2, and R3.
    Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained
  • The iX3 will be the upcoming 2025 BMW X3’s all-electric counterpart and will likely share most of its exterior and interior design with the SUV
    Upcoming BMW iX3 Image Leaked Ahead Of Debut
  • The new Golf GTI Clubsport generates 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque and includes a special Nürburgring driving mode.
    New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Unveiled
  • Two-wheeler giant will conduct inspection of TVS iQube models manufactured between July and September 2023; recall coincides with a customer's social media video detailing an incident of frame breakage on the electric scooter going viral.
    TVS iQube Recalled: Bridge Tube To Be Inspected On Select 2023 Models
  • The Altroz Racer gets a range of sportier styling cues along with a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz hatchback
    Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol
  • The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in the US.
    Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced
  • One of the new logos seems to have been inspired by Royal Enfield’s heritage logo design, while the other is a stylised typeface with Royal Enfield written in a cursive font.
    Royal Enfield Files Trademark For New Logos
  • The Altroz now gets new features including a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system and 360-degree cameras.
    Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded
  • The Chetak 2901 Blue Line will be available in a total of five colours; has a certified range of up to 123 kilometres.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved