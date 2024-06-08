MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added

MG Motor India has introduced a range of accessories designed for its vehicles across the range. These accessories are offered as an optional fitment by the brand, and the range starts at Rs 1,850 for the Comet’s car cover. Moreover, MG is also offering ventilated front seats as an accessory for its flagship SUV Gloster at a price tag of Rs 9,189.

The summer accessories range includes sunshades, car covers, cool and warm holders, and a refrigerator for the Gloster, Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, and Comet models. The following are the prices of the accessories.

Accessories MG Hector/Hector Plus MG Gloster MG Astor/ZS EV MG Comet Sunshades Rs 4,000 Rs 4,740 Rs 4,500 Rs 2,000 Car cover Rs 2,649 Rs 3,200 Rs 2,300 Rs 1,850 Refrigerator Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Ventilated seats NA Rs 9,190 NA NA Cool and Warm holders Rs 8,400 Rs 8,400 Rs 8,400 Rs 8,400

The exclusive summer accessories collection is available at MG dealerships across India. Customers can visit their closest MG showroom or visit the brand’s official website to learn more about the accessories.