MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 8, 2024
Highlights
- MG introduces its ‘summer range’ of accessories for its vehicles.
- Sunshades, car covers, and more are on offer.
- The Gloster is the only model that gets a front-ventilated seat option.
MG Motor India has introduced a range of accessories designed for its vehicles across the range. These accessories are offered as an optional fitment by the brand, and the range starts at Rs 1,850 for the Comet’s car cover. Moreover, MG is also offering ventilated front seats as an accessory for its flagship SUV Gloster at a price tag of Rs 9,189.
The summer accessories range includes sunshades, car covers, cool and warm holders, and a refrigerator for the Gloster, Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, and Comet models. The following are the prices of the accessories.
Also Read: MG Gloster Snowstorm, Gloster Desert Storm Launched; Prices Start At 41.05 Lakh
|Accessories
|MG Hector/Hector Plus
|MG Gloster
|MG Astor/ZS EV
|MG Comet
|Sunshades
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 4,740
|Rs 4,500
|Rs 2,000
|Car cover
|Rs 2,649
|Rs 3,200
|Rs 2,300
|Rs 1,850
|Refrigerator
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 25,000
|Ventilated seats
|NA
|Rs 9,190
|NA
|NA
Cool and
Warm holders
|Rs 8,400
|Rs 8,400
|Rs 8,400
|Rs 8,400
The exclusive summer accessories collection is available at MG dealerships across India. Customers can visit their closest MG showroom or visit the brand’s official website to learn more about the accessories.