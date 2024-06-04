Login
MG Gloster Snowstorm, Gloster Desert Storm Launched; Prices Start At 41.05 Lakh

The latest additions to the Gloster Storm series sport new paint schemes but come with the same powertrain options as the standard SUV
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG has launched two new special edition versions for the Gloster.
  • Prices start at Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Powertrain options remain the same.

In a bid to boost sales, MG has rolled out two new special editions for its flagship offering in India, the Gloster SUV. Named the Snowstorm and Desert Storm, the latest additions to the ‘Storm’ series of the Gloster family sport new paint schemes, while retaining the same basic design and powertrain options as the standard SUV. Prices for both versions start at Rs 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom), though MG is yet to reveal variant-wise prices for the new variants. With the launch of the Snowstorm and Desert Storm, there are now three versions in the Gloster's Storm Series, which earlier only consisted of the Blackstorm

 

Also Read: Updated MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of June 5 Debut

MG Gloster Snowstorm Gloster Desertstorm Launched Prices Start At 41 Lakh 1

The Snowstorm gets a dual-tone Pearl White and Black exterior

 

The Gloster Snowstorm features a dual-tone pearl white and black exterior and sports a blacked-out grille, mirror casings, rear spoiler and alloy wheels and roof rails. The tail-lamps also have a smoked effect. It also gets red accents along its front bumper, headlights, and mirror casings. The Snowstorm is only offered in seven-seat guise.

MG Gloster Snowstorm Gloster Desertstorm Launched Prices Start At 41 Lakh 2

The Gloster Desert Storm comes in a Gold colour scheme with a range of black design elements

 

The Gloster Desert Storm on the other hand comes in a gold colour scheme and also gets a range of black exterior elements such as its grille, alloy wheels, roof rails and door handles. The headlights house red accents. The Desert Storm can be had in both six-seat and seven-seat forms.

MG Gloster Snowstorm Gloster Desert Storm Launched Prices Start At 41 05 Lakh

Both editions of the SUV feature a black-themed interior

 

Both SUVs feature a black-themed interior with white stitching. The models can also be had with a range of dealer-fitted accessories such as seat massagers, themed carpet mats, dashboard mats and JBL speakers.

 

Also Read: Next-Generation MG ZS EV Revealed In Patent Images

 

Mechanically, the versions remain unchanged from the standard model. The is offered with a pair of 2.0-litre diesel engines - one turbocharged and the other twin-turbocharged. The former develops 159 bhp and 374 Nm and is offered in two-wheel drive spec only, while the latter is offered with a four-wheel drive system and develops a stronger 213 bhp and 479 Nm.

 

The MG Gloster, which was first launched in 2020, received a lukewarm response from the Indian market, and has seen weak sales ever since. Its rivals in the market include the Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X. 

# MG Gloster# MG Gloster Snowstorm# MG Gloster Desert Storm# MG Gloster Storm series# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
