car&bike Xtreme Episode 3: Artistic Off-Roading

It’s time for the inaugural season finale of the car&bike Xtreme in association with Kalpataru and Mak Lubricants, where the contenders take on the final challenge to secure a win. In the last two episodes, it was Shams Raza Naqvi who bagged the win in episode one with the Mahindra Scorpio N for the 'Paint It Chocolate' challenge, where he managed to get the SUV all mucked up. This was followed by episode two, where Bilal Firfiray, in the Volkswagen Tiguan, managed to lowest decibel levels for the 'Chimes In My Car' challenge.

Watch the action from the Episode 3 of car&bike Xtreme:

The third and final challenge for the car&bike Xtreme is a combination of tackling off-roading obstacles with an artistic twist. While the contenders pilot their off-road vehicles over rumblers, axle twisters, and table-top obstacles, their respective co-passengers will have to paint a sketch of the vehicle they are seated in.



After having Janak Sorap, the youngest member of the editorial team, kick-starting the challenge for episode one, followed by Preetam Bora, the most senior member of the team, setting the decibel tone for challenge two, we decided to flip a coin between Shams and Bilal for the third challenge.

Also Read: car&bike Xtreme Episode 1: Paint It Chocolate Challenge

Shams won the toss and picked the MG Gloster as the challenge with Joanna in the co-passenger seat. Despite the larger dimensions of the MG, Shams found the Gloster to be easy to drive over the off-road terrains and obstacles but did face some difficulty with getting to the crest of the tabletop obstacle. However, Shams did manage to push the ball through the trench and into the goalpost post while Joanna did a great job of painting a mucked-up Gloster.



Next up was Preetam, accompanied by Pragnesh, in the very capable Jeep Wrangler. As expected, with a stroll on the off-road track for the Wrangler owing to its hardcore off-road credentials. The formidable SUV managed to overcome all the obstacles and was the fastest in putting the ball into the goalpost. All this while, Pragnesh chose to drape the Wrangler sketch in red. We think he wasn’t quite convinced with the black livery of the Jeep he was seated in.

Adding bling to this challenge was Bilal up next, in the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, with Nirmiti in the co-passenger seat. The G-Wagon, well-known for its off-roading capabilities, managed to clear the obstacles without much trouble and also cleared the push-the-ball obstacle.

Also Read: car&bike Extreme Episode 2: Chimes In My Car Challenge



Last up was Janak, who was left with the mighty Land Rover Defender, and Uday, who was in the co-passenger seat accompanying him, was armed with colour pens and the sketch of the vehicle. Using the off-credentials of the Defender to the maximum advantage, the height was raised to the max with the off-road mode activated it was calm and composed inside the cabin, letting Uday paint his artwork with ease.



After all four SUVs had done their run, it was time to tally the results based on the best painting job done by the co-passengers. While it was a close battle between the competitors, the winners of the third and final challenge of the car&bike Xtreme were Janak and Uday, with the Land Rover Defender.



This concludes the first edition of the car&bike Xtreme in association with Kalpataru and Mak Lubricants. We will return with the second edition, with more action and challenging obstacles. Until then, drive safe and always buckle up!