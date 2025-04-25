Classic Open-Top Land Rover Defender 90 Now Available With 5.0-Litre V8

Land Rover Classic has unveiled its latest Works project, the Defender V8 Soft Top. Based on the iconic classic Defender 90, the latest works project converts butch off roader into an open top two-seat pick-up with a modern 5.0-litre V8 engine shoehorned under the bonnet along with upgraded mechanicals under the skin.

Land Rover says that each project vehicle is based on a ‘specially sourced donor vehicle, originally produced from 2012‑2016.’ The biggest talking point about the vehicle is the removable fabric roof – an option not offered on the current Defender. Buyers can pick between roof options – one a smaller ‘Bikini Hood’ that only provides cover to the front seat occupants (pictured) or a more comprehensive cover which features the option to unzip and roll up the side and rear panels.

Clients can personalise the Defender Soft Top in a choice of 49 paint finishes as well as four colour options for the soft top. JLR says that it will also offer additional paint customisation through its Works Bespoke’s ‘match‑to‑sample colour service.’

Furthermore, customers are also offered customisation options for the grille, door handles and the bonnet script. For the cabin, clients can pick from thirteen different colour upholstery, including eight dual-tone finishes. Buyers can also pick from a whole host of accessories for their vehicles, including a wine chiller and a surfboard rack.

Moving to the mechanicals, the Works Defender Soft Top gets the 5.0-litre V8 that has featured in numerous JLR models over the years. The unit develops 400 bhp and 515 Nm and will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Other upgrades under the skin include a revamped suspension set-up with new coil springs, Bilstein dampers and Eibach anti-roll bars. The brakes are also uprated with four-piston callipers from Alcon, gripping 335mm diameter discs up front and 300mm at the rear.

JLR says that each unit will come with a one-year unlimited kilometre warranty. As for the price, JLR says that prices for the model start at 195,000 pounds (Rs 2.2 crore approx) before taxes.