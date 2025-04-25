Login
Latest News
Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V ArchitectureClassic Open-Top Land Rover Defender 90 Now Available With 5.0-Litre V8BYD Yangwang U8 Long Wheelbase SUV Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy
FIRST LOOK: 2025 BYD Atto 2 – A compact SUV based one size smaller than Atto 3 | 320-350km rangeTata Curvv EV 55kWh Review | 3 Reasons | What We Like And What Could've Been BetterFirst Look: 2025 MG S5 EV
Sell CarAwards 2025

Classic Open-Top Land Rover Defender 90 Now Available With 5.0-Litre V8

The factory restomod project shoehorns the 5.0-litre V8 into the bonnet of a classic Defender 90 while also offering open-top motoring thrills.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Works Bespoke project is based on the Defender 90 sold between 2012 and 2016
  • Gets a 400 bhp 5.0-litre V8 under the hood
  • Offers clients the chance to own an open-top Defender

Land Rover Classic has unveiled its latest Works project, the Defender V8 Soft Top. Based on the iconic classic Defender 90, the latest works project converts butch off roader into an open top two-seat pick-up with a modern 5.0-litre V8 engine shoehorned under the bonnet along with upgraded mechanicals under the skin. 

 

Also read: Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India At Rs 2.59 Crore; First Batch Sold Out
 

Land Rover Defender V8 Soft Top Works Bespoke 1

Land Rover says that each project vehicle is based on a ‘specially sourced donor vehicle, originally produced from 2012‑2016.’ The biggest talking point about the vehicle is the removable fabric roof – an option not offered on the current Defender. Buyers can pick between roof options – one a smaller ‘Bikini Hood’ that only provides cover to the front seat occupants (pictured) or a more comprehensive cover which features the option to unzip and roll up the side and rear panels. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

 

Clients can personalise the Defender Soft Top in a choice of 49 paint finishes as well as four colour options for the soft top. JLR says that it will also offer additional paint customisation through its Works Bespoke’s ‘match‑to‑sample colour service.’

Land Rover Defender V8 Soft Top Works Bespoke 2

Furthermore, customers are also offered customisation options for the grille, door handles and the bonnet script. For the cabin, clients can pick from thirteen different colour upholstery, including eight dual-tone finishes. Buyers can also pick from a whole host of accessories for their vehicles, including a wine chiller and a surfboard rack.

 

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
 

Land Rover Defender V8 Soft Top Works Bespoke 3

Moving to the mechanicals, the Works Defender Soft Top gets the 5.0-litre V8 that has featured in numerous JLR models over the years. The unit develops 400 bhp and 515 Nm and will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Other upgrades under the skin include a revamped suspension set-up with new coil springs, Bilstein dampers and Eibach anti-roll bars. The brakes are also uprated with four-piston callipers from Alcon, gripping 335mm diameter discs up front and 300mm at the rear.

 

JLR says that each unit will come with a one-year unlimited kilometre warranty. As for the price, JLR says that prices for the model start at 195,000 pounds (Rs 2.2 crore approx) before taxes.

# JLR# JLR Jaguar Land Rover# Land Rover Defender# Defender Works# Land Rover Defender Works Bespoke# JLR Works Bespoke# Cars
Related Articles

  • JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
    Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
  • Available in two variants, the Octa is the most potent version of the Defender SUV, and goes up against the Mercedes-AMG G63.
    Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India At Rs 2.59 Crore; First Batch Sold Out
  • The biggest change on the SUV is the return of the 5.0-litre V8 engine to the lineup, which now churns out 98 bhp less than before
    2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
  • In this episode, the hosts face their toughest challenge yet – navigating a rugged obstacle course while their co-passengers attempt to create a masterpiece on canvas. The most steady driver with the best painting wins!
    car&bike Xtreme Episode 3: Artistic Off-Roading
  • Land Rover Classic’s Bespoke Works division now offers customisation services for the classic Defender V8.
    Classic Land Rover Defender Revived As V8-Powered Factory Restomod

Research More on Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender
8.0

Land Rover Defender

Starts at ₹ 1.04 - 2.79 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Defender Specifications
View Defender Features

