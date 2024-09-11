car&bike Xtreme Episode 1: Paint It Chocolate Challenge

Watch the action from the first episode of car&bike Xtreme:

The first edition of car&bike Xtreme in association with Kalpataru and Mak Lubricants, takes the road less travelled, or in this case, no roads at all. In the opening challenge of “Paint It Chocolate!” contenders from the car&bike Editorial team are getting up close and personal with their SUVs and mud in the slush pit! The challenge is to see which contender can splash the most mud on their SUV, and the winner moves ahead to the next challenge with some advantage in points in his kitty! Mud, SUVs and some serious dirty dancing skills, this is one epic challenge!

car&bike Xtreme is not a comparison between the vehicles, but a fun off-road outing testing how each driver approaches every challenge.

car&bike's Jonak Sorap picked the Toyota Hilux for this challenge.

The contenders for the car&bike Xtreme include members of the Editorial team, Janak Sorap, Bilal Firfiray, Shams Raza Naqvi and Preetam Bora. For each challenge, the contenders can choose one SUV from the pool which cannot be used for the subsequent challenge. The car&bike Xtreme is not really a comparison of the cars or a competition of the cars against each other in every category or challenge. The goal is to have fun and see how each contender can do the most with his chosen weapon for the challenge, which in this case, is an SUV in each challenge pool.

Bilal Firfiray picked the Mahindra Thar to throw up some mud.

For Episode 1, the youngest member of the team was given the first go to choose his weapon of choice, with Janak deciding to go with the Toyota Hilux. Bilal chose the Mahindra Thar, Preetam’s choice was the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while Shams picked the Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Shams Raza Naqvi picked the Mahindra Scorpio N to kick up a mudstorm!

Once any vehicle is selected for a challenge, these cannot be chosen for any other challenge. For the Paint It Chocolate challenge, you can check out how each contestant fared by watching the video of the first episode. Do leave a comment on who you think should be the winner!

car&bike Xtreme Episode 1 images:



The Maruti Suzuki Jimny being the compact and lightweight 4x4 that it is, was the pick of the lot for the first challenge for Preetam.

car&bike Xtreme is brought to you in association with Kalpataru and Mak Lubricants. The event was held at a specially curated off-road track.