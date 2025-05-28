2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control

JLR – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has updated the Land Rover Defender for the 2026 model year with minor cosmetic tweaks and new features and accessories. On the cosmetic front, the Defender gets some small design updates over the outgoing model, with select variants also getting new exterior colour schemes.

Tail lamps now get a smoked finish.

While on the surface, only the new colour options are likely to draw the eye, the 2026 Defender gets many smaller design tweaks. The headlamps feature tweaked DRL elements, although the basic design remains unchanged. The grille now gets a dark finish as standard, while down the sides, the wheel centre caps now read ‘Defender’. There are new alloy wheel designs as well, while around the back, the taillights now get a smoked finish.

Grille gets a darker finish; LED DRLs get minor tweaks; New alloy wheels on offer, centre caps now read Defender.

Moving to the cabin, the biggest tech update is the new 13.1-inch central touchscreen – up from 11.4 inches. The other major tech updates include a camera-based driver drowsiness detection system and a new adaptive off-road cruise control system (optional) that is offered with the Defender for the first time. Additionally, the Defender 130 can also be optioned with an integrated air compressor to aid in adjusting tyre pressures when off-roading.

Cabin gets new 13.1-inch touchscreen, new camera-based driver drowsiness detector.

New accessories are now available, including a new roof rack, crossbars, and underbody protection. The Octa also gets the option for a 4,500 kg-rated winch with a carbon fibre cover.

The 2026 model year Defender will continue to be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrain options spread across three bodystyles – 90, 110 and 130.