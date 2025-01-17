MG Gloster Facelift Spied Ahead Of Debut; Likely To Be Called Majestor

The upcoming MG Gloster facelift has been spotted undisguised ahead of its India debut. Expected to be called the Majestor, this is the first time that the SUV has been spotted with no camouflage on. The model is expected to make its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Visually, the Majestor’s design is nearly identical to the Maxus Territory SUV sold in foreign markets, sporting thin slit-like DRLs, merged with a wide contrast black grille. Below the DRLs sit vertically stacked headlamps. The silhouette of the Majestor appears to be identical to its predecessor, featuring a prominent shoulder line, with generous use of cladding around the wheel arches and underneath the doors. The vehicle in the images also featured a contrast black roof, with black window sills. Towards the rear, the Majestor gets a new connected taillamp setup.

Older spy shots have revealed that the cabin gets some notable changes such as a redesigned dashboard and a larger central touchscreen. The centre console will feature a larger two-phone wireless charging pad flanked by grab handles while the gear selector has been deleted from the centre console. The facelifted Gloster is also expected to have three locking differentials - front, centre, and rear. The Gloster facelift is also likely to retain the option of captain seats for the second row



Coming to the engine, the facelifted Gloster is expected to retain the 2.0-litre diesel engine in turbocharged and twin-turbocharged forms paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Expect both 4X2 and 4X4 models to be offered.



