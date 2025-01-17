Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Gloster Facelift Spied Ahead Of Debut; Likely To Be Called Majestor

This is the first time that the MG Gloster facelift has been spotted with no camouflage on
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The MG Gloster facelift has been spotted.
  • Gets design identical to the Maxus Territory SUV.
  • Expected to gets a redesigned cabin with larger touchscreen.

The upcoming MG Gloster facelift has been spotted undisguised ahead of its India debut. Expected to be called the Majestor, this is the first time that the SUV has been spotted with no camouflage on. The model is expected to make its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. 

 

Also Read: New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain
 

MG Gloster Facelift Spied Ahead Of Debut Likely To Be Called Majestor

Visually, the Majestor’s design is nearly identical to the Maxus Territory SUV sold in foreign markets, sporting thin slit-like DRLs, merged with a wide contrast black grille. Below the DRLs sit vertically stacked headlamps. The silhouette of the Majestor appears to be identical to its predecessor, featuring a prominent shoulder line, with generous use of cladding around the wheel arches and underneath the doors. The vehicle in the images also featured a contrast black roof, with black window sills. Towards the rear, the Majestor gets a new connected taillamp setup. 

 

Also Read: MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo
 

Older spy shots have revealed that the cabin gets some notable changes such as a redesigned dashboard and a larger central touchscreen. The centre console will feature a larger two-phone wireless charging pad flanked by grab handles while the gear selector has been deleted from the centre console. The facelifted Gloster is also expected to have three locking differentials - front, centre, and rear. The Gloster facelift is also likely to retain the option of captain seats for the second row


Also Read: MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh

MG Gloster Facelift Spied Ahead Of Debut Likely To Be Called Majestor

Coming to the engine, the facelifted Gloster is expected to retain the 2.0-litre diesel engine in turbocharged and twin-turbocharged forms paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Expect both 4X2 and 4X4 models to be offered.


 

# MG Motors# MG india# MG Gloster# MG Gloster Facelift# Maxus Territory# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The MG M9 is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets.
    MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo
  • Recently, JSW MG India also did a similar delivery milestone in Bangalore, with 101 Windsor EVs being delivered.
    JSW MG Motor India Delivered Over 100 EVs In Delhi-NCR On Dhanteras
  • Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
    Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1
  • In this episode, the hosts face their toughest challenge yet – navigating a rugged obstacle course while their co-passengers attempt to create a masterpiece on canvas. The most steady driver with the best painting wins!
    car&bike Xtreme Episode 3: Artistic Off-Roading

Latest News

  • The iX1 long-wheelbase is offered in a new eDrive 20 M Sport trim and is notably less expensive than the standard wheelbase iX1 xDrive30 already on sale.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW iX1 Long-Wheelbase Launched In India at Rs 49 Lakh
  • Arriving with a revamped design the new Xpulse 210 gets a larger motor, updated electronics and more.
    2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Hero Xpulse 210 Launched At Rs 1.76 Lakh
  • The Xoom 160 is the flagship scooter in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio and is powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled mill and will compete against the Yamaha Aerox and the Aprilia SR160
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 160 Maxi-Scooter Launched At Rs 1.48 Lakh
  • After unveiling the scooter over two years ago, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Xoom 125R in India.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 Launched At Rs 86,900
  • Initially, the all-electric sibling of Honda's best-selling scooter will be available in just three cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh
  • The QC1 gets a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack with an in-wheel electric motor with a claimed range of 80 kilometres.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda QC1 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 90,000
  • Based on the EV-specific Heartect-e platform, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the production-spec version of the EVX concept
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India
  • The VF 3 is the smallest electric car in the Vietnamese manufacturer's portfolio.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 3 EV Unveiled In India
  • Several reports over time have stated that the Yamaha is gearing up to launch the motorcycle in India
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Yamaha Tenere 700 Showcased In India
  • BYD’s quad-motor range extender electric luxury SUV can make tank turns on any surface and float in water.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes India Debut

Research More on MG New Gloster

MG New Gloster

MG New Gloster

Expected Price : ₹ 45 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Mar 26, 2025

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Gloster Facelift Spied Ahead Of Debut; Likely To Be Called Majestor
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved