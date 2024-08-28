Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New KodiaqTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQS
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Daytona 660Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain

MG Motor has unveiled the all-new ZS -- which is sold as the Astor in the Indian market -- overseas.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a hybrid powertrain option
  • Features a sportier design than its predecessor
  • Combined power output stands at 192 bhp

Following a series of teasers, MG Motor has taken the wraps off the all-new MG ZS Hybrid+. While the Indian market is familiar with the ZS EV, the internal combustion engine (ICE) version is sold as the Astor in India. The Astor now features a hybrid powertrain and goes on sale in global markets.

MG ZS HEV Astor 1

It gets a redesigned rear bumper and a new set of tail-lights. 

 

The latest iteration of the ZS, or Astor, gets a sportier design compared to its predecessor. It more or less aligns with the styling of other MG vehicles sold in international markets. As for the design changes, the next-generation ZS showcases a wide, black mesh front grille, sleek wraparound headlamps, and a redesigned bumper with updated air intakes, giving the SUV a more aggressive front end than before.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display

 

In terms of its profile, the changes are subtle. The wheel arches have been slightly revised, although the alloy wheels now feature a new design. At the rear, the SUV bears a resemblance to the older BMW X1, with newly designed taillights and a reworked bumper, contributing to a more upright stance. 

New MG Astor

The centre console now gets the start/stop button and a restyled gear lever. 

 

As for the cabin, the centre console now gets a vertical wireless charging pad while the start/stop button is also located in the console itself. Beneath, there are two cupholders and the gear lever is also restyled. Features-wise, the refreshed model is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 7.0-inch instruments display, automatic headlights, keyless entry, and more.

 

Under the hood, the new MG ZS HEV shares its powertrain with the MG3 in its home market. It combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 101 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with a 100 kW electric motor powered by a 1.83 kWh battery pack. This enables it to deliver a combined power output of 192 bhp.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof

 

It remains to be seen if MG Motor chooses to introduce the new Astor Hybrid in India. The current-gen model competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Creta, among others. 

 

In terms of upcoming launches, MG Motor India is set to reveal the MG Windsor EV on September 11. Additionally, the company is preparing to introduce a facelifted version of the Gloster SUV, which has been spied on test previously and is expected to launch in India in the coming months.  

# MG Motor# MG Motor UK# MG ZS HEV unveiled# MG Astor facelift unveiled# Astor Facelift# MG Cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Sold abroad under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Cloud – which could be renamed for the Indian market – is set to slot in between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s portfolio.
    MG Cloud EV Teased In First Official Video; India Launch In September
  • Commemorating 100 years of MG Motor, the special editions are finished in a unique ‘Evergreen’ colour that pays homage to the iconic ‘British Racing Green’ paint scheme.
    MG Comet, Astor, Hector, ZS EV ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Special Editions Launched In India
  • After a relatively quiet 2023, MG Motor India is gearing up for two launches in 2024, one of which will be an electric vehicle; company to reveal future plans on March 20.
    MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India
  • Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.
    EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
  • SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.
    JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC

Latest News

  • The XUV.e9 will be the range-topping model in the XUV.e electric SUV range.
    Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut
  • The new Jawa 42 is expected to get the bigger 334 cc engine from the Jawa 350 and likely to be an addition to the Jawa 42 range, which already has another model with the 294 cc engine.
    New Jawa 42 Teased; Launch Date Revealed
  • Land Rover Classic’s Bespoke Works division now offers customisation services for the classic Defender V8.
    Classic Land Rover Defender Revived As V8-Powered Factory Restomod
  • MG Motor has unveiled the all-new ZS -- which is sold as the Astor in the Indian market -- overseas.
    New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain
  • Will be powered by the latest 399 cc mill that does duty on the 390 Duke but with a different state of tune
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again
  • The upcoming Q5 is expected to undergo a comprehensive overhaul, owing to the shift to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.
    New Audi Q5 To Debut On September 2
  • There is an exception tho, should MV Agusta enter MotoGP, an engine partnership with KTM could be considered
    MV Agusta Developing A New 3-Cylinder Mill; No Engine Sharing With KTM
  • While Maruti Suzuki is yet to offer ADAS functions in its cars in India models such as the Fronx exported to markets like Japan do come with the tech.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx With ADAS Spotted On Test in India
  • Triumph's modern supersport is based on the Trident 660's platform with significantly upgraded inline-triple motor
    Triumph Daytona 660 Launching Tomorrow
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More

Research More on MG Astor

MG Astor
8.5

MG Astor

Starts at ₹ 9.98 - 17.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Astor Specifications
View Astor Features

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved