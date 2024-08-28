New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain

Following a series of teasers, MG Motor has taken the wraps off the all-new MG ZS Hybrid+. While the Indian market is familiar with the ZS EV, the internal combustion engine (ICE) version is sold as the Astor in India. The Astor now features a hybrid powertrain and goes on sale in global markets.

It gets a redesigned rear bumper and a new set of tail-lights.

The latest iteration of the ZS, or Astor, gets a sportier design compared to its predecessor. It more or less aligns with the styling of other MG vehicles sold in international markets. As for the design changes, the next-generation ZS showcases a wide, black mesh front grille, sleek wraparound headlamps, and a redesigned bumper with updated air intakes, giving the SUV a more aggressive front end than before.

In terms of its profile, the changes are subtle. The wheel arches have been slightly revised, although the alloy wheels now feature a new design. At the rear, the SUV bears a resemblance to the older BMW X1, with newly designed taillights and a reworked bumper, contributing to a more upright stance.

The centre console now gets the start/stop button and a restyled gear lever.

As for the cabin, the centre console now gets a vertical wireless charging pad while the start/stop button is also located in the console itself. Beneath, there are two cupholders and the gear lever is also restyled. Features-wise, the refreshed model is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 7.0-inch instruments display, automatic headlights, keyless entry, and more.

Under the hood, the new MG ZS HEV shares its powertrain with the MG3 in its home market. It combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 101 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with a 100 kW electric motor powered by a 1.83 kWh battery pack. This enables it to deliver a combined power output of 192 bhp.

It remains to be seen if MG Motor chooses to introduce the new Astor Hybrid in India. The current-gen model competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Creta, among others.

In terms of upcoming launches, MG Motor India is set to reveal the MG Windsor EV on September 11. Additionally, the company is preparing to introduce a facelifted version of the Gloster SUV, which has been spied on test previously and is expected to launch in India in the coming months.