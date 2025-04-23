Land Cruiser-Inspired MG Cyber X Electric SUV Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025

Taking a cue from the growing popularity of boxy SUVs, MG Motor has now unveiled the Cyber X electric SUV, which appears to draw design inspiration from highly sought-after 4x4s. Making its world premiere at Auto Shanghai 2025, the Cyber X is the second model in MG’s ‘Cyber’ family of battery electric vehicles (BEV), with the first being the open-top MG Cyberster. The design of the Cyber X was led by renowned automotive designer Josef Kaban, best known for designing the Bugatti Veyron, and the Cyber X’s appearance is clearly its biggest talking point.

Pop-up headlights a novel addition on the Cyber X.

Reportedly based on parent firm SAIC Motor’s E3 architecture, the Cyber X has a block-like silhouette, with squared fenders and an upright nose. Sitting high up on the sealed-off face is a full-width LED light bar, and a novel touch appears in the form of pop-up headlights situated above the light bar. LED fog lights are placed lower down in the bumper, and the illuminated MG logo sits proudly on the nose.

In profile, the Cyber X is reminiscent of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

In profile is where the Cyber X is reminiscent of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, especially its chromed window line and the treatment of the chunky D-pillar. It has a strong shoulder line stretching all the way back to the tail section. Also visible are a fixed glass roof, silver-finished roof rails and flush-fitting door handles. The Cyber X rides on dual-tone wheels shod in beefy, dual-purpose tyres. The upright rear features a full-width LED tail-light.

Cyber X features flush-fitting door handles and fixed glass roof.

The Cyber X is also said to run on MG’s new Zebra 3.0 operating system, with certain software elements having been developed in collaboration with consumer electronics giant Oppo. The Cyber X also employs cell-to-body construction, but other technical details remain under wraps for now.

In India, MG has tasted success with the Windsor EV, which has surged to the top of BEV sales charts in recent months. In a few weeks, MG will kickstart operations of its ‘MG Select’ premium retail outlets, from which it will sell the Cyberster and the MG M9 MPV. The company has previously said it will focus on launching new-energy vehicles – BEVs and hybrids – at regular intervals in the Indian market, and it is a given that the Cyber X could be a candidate for India in the time to come.