Awards 2025

MG Cyber X SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut; Land Cruiser-Inspired SUV To Debut At Shanghai Auto Show 2025

Boxy SUV to be the second Cyber branded model from MG following the Cyberster roadster.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Cyber X to make public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025
  • Teasers preview an SUV with boxy and upright proportions
  • Likely to sit on parent company SAIC's modular E3 EV platform

MG looks to be establishing Cyber as a new global sub-brand with the carmaker now teasing a second ‘Cyber’ branded car. The new model, set to be called the Cyber X, is a boxy and upright SUV that MG calls a ‘City Adventure Toy’ with an ‘exploration and adventure attitude’.

 

Also read: MG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV Successor
 

MG Cyber X

The carmaker has released a slew of teasers showcasing the exterior of the SUV that provides a glimpse at its almost Land Cruiser-inspired boxy and upright proportions. The Cyber X is likely to be the size of a compact SUV, measuring under 4.5 metres long, given the ‘city’ tag used by the company. The teaser images showcase a tall, boxy SUV with a retro-inspired slab-sided design.

 

Also read: New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut
 

MG Cyber X 3

Contemporary design details include the use of light bars at the front and rear, along with flush-sitting door handles. The fascia is likely to split opinion in terms of design, featuring a high-set light bar, a prominent illuminated MG logo in the centre and the main headlamps positioned lower down on the bumper. The profile shows the nose to be an almost vertical surface. The teaser images previewing the sides and rears also showcase squared-out flared wheel arches and an illuminated MG logo sitting below the rear light bar on the tailgate.

 

Also read: Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
 

MG Cyber X 2

Details on the powertrains have yet to be revealed, though reports suggest that the new MG SUV will be underpinned by parent company SAIC’s modular E3 EV platform featuring semi-solid-state batteries and cell-to-body construction. More details will be revealed at the time of the model’s debut at the Shanghai Motor Show 2025.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025
 

MG has also confirmed that it will be showcasing an updated Cyberster roadster at the motor show. MG India is currently gearing up to launch the roadster in the Indian market with the model showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

