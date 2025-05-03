Login
Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch

Along with featuring a larger battery, the variant will also get a few cosmetic tweaks to the exterior and interior
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To feature new alloy wheels.
  • It will come with white upholstery on the inside.
  • Expected to feature a 50.6 kWh battery pack.

The upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro variant has been spied ahead of its official launch. The images reveal that the model, along with featuring a larger battery, will also get a few cosmetic tweaks to the exterior and interior. Slated to launch on May 6, 2025, the Windsor EV Pro is expected to gain the larger 50.6 kWh battery pack offered in the Windsor in global markets, where it is sold as the Wuling Cloud EV.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery
 Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch 2

The MG Windsor Pro comes with new alloy wheels

 

Among the most noticeable changes on the EV are the new alloy wheels, which at first glance appear to be similar to the alloy wheels on the Hector SUV. However, that aside, the rest of the styling cues on the vehicle remain identical to the currently on-sale variants, although the new variant could receive a few new options. Another observable change is the usage of white upholstery in the cabin, different from the black upholstery used in the 38 kWh battery variants. 

 

Also Read: MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-May
 Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch 3

The model will get white upholstery on the inside

 

While the Windsor already comes with features such as 360-degree cameras, panoramic glass roof, powered driver seat and front seat ventilation, the Pro is expected to come with a longer list of features. MG is likely to offer the Windsor EV Pro with Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Load support, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, which is offered on the Wuling Cloud in global markets. 

 

Also Read: Land Cruiser-Inspired MG Cyber X Electric SUV Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025
 

The 50.6 kWh battery has a claimed range of 460 km in global markets, although it is more likely to deliver around 400 km in real-world conditions. Power figures, however, are expected to remain the same, as is the case with the Wuling Cloud EV, which offers around 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The Pro could also support quicker DC fast-charging.


Image Source

# MG Windsor# MG Motors# MG Motor India# MG Windsor EV Pro# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

