MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery

JSW MG Motor India has now revealed the name and launch date of the upcoming Windsor EV long-range variant. The new, larger battery-equipped model will be named Windsor EV Pro and will be launched in India on May 6, 2025. The biggest change to the Windsor Pro over the standard Windsor is set to come under the skin, with the Pro expected to gain the 50.6 kWh battery pack offered in the Windsor in global markets, where it is sold as the Wuling Cloud EV. The Windsor EV in India currently comes with a 38 kWh battery offering a claimed 331 km of range.

MG’s latest teaser, revealing the launch date, showcases the Windsor EV Pro in profile with multiple parts of the car labelled to suggest changes over the standard EV. The brand uses wording such as Pro Battery, Pro Tech, Pro Safety, Pro Interiors and Pro Styl,e providing some insight as to the changes. Pro Battery highlights the move to the larger battery that should offer over 400 km of range in real-world driving. The 50.6 kWh battery has a claimed range of 460 km in global markets. Pro Tech – based on recent spy shots of the Windsor – likely hints at the addition of Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Load support to the EV – a feature not offered on the standard Windsor. The Pro could also support quicker DC fast-charging.

Pro-Style suggests that the EV could get some styling tweaks, likely in the form of new alloy wheel designs and paint finishes, while Pro Safety likely hints at the inclusion of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, which are offered on the Wuling Cloud in global markets.

Pro Interiors and Pro Convenience, meanwhile, suggest the inclusion of additional features within the cabin. The standard Windsor does offer tech such as connected car features, 360-degree cameras, panoramic glass roof, powered driver seat and front seat ventilation, with the Pro likely to build on these with additional feel-good tech such as a powered co-driver seat, powered tailgate and more.

As for the pricing, expect the Windsor Pro to cost around Rs 2 lakh more than the Windsor EV 38 kWh.