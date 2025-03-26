MG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV Successor

MG Motor showcased the new MG S5 EV at the Bangkok Motor Show 2025. The EV made its global debut back in October 2024 in MG parent firm SAIC’s home market of China with the EV also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The S5 EV is the successor to the MG ZS EV in global markets with the EV in recent weeks going on sale in Europe. With the ZS EV having proven to be relatively popular with buyers in India it is likely only a matter of time before the new EV makes it to our market as well.



Here is all you need to know about it:



New Platform

The S5 EV sits on a new platform and is longer and wider than the ZS EV; also sits on a 145 mm longer wheelbase.

The new S5 EV sits on MG’s Modular Scalable Platform - the same platform as the smaller MG 4 hatchback. In terms of size, the electric SUV measures in at 4476 mm long, 1849 mm wide and 1621 mm tall while sitting on a 2730 mm wheelbase. This makes it 153 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 28 mm lower than the ZS EV. The wheelbase stretched by 145 mm over the ZS EV, which should mean an even roomier cabin.



New Design Language



The S5 EV looks much sleeker and sharper than the electric SUV it replaces globally. Up front, the nose is sharper, and the SUV also features a split headlight design. Slim LED daytime running lights sit at the base of the bumper, while the main headlights are neatly integrated into the inverted L-shaped side vent housings in the lower half of the bumper. The central air intake's prominent lower lip adds an almost splitter-like element to the design.

The S5 looks sleeker and sharper than the model it replaces.

Down the sides the SUV features a prominent shoulder line which flows into a prominent rear haunch and forms an integrated lip spoiler-like element on the tailgate. The tail lamps take the form of a connected unit with the lightbar element.



Digital-Heavy Cabin



Those familiar with the new MG Windsor will notice some basic styling similarities in the design of the S5’s cabin. Physical switchgear has been minimised while a large central touchscreen - measuring 12.8-inches - takes pride of place atop the centre console. Drivers get a smaller 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster while a rotary gear selector sits between the front seats.

Physical switchgear is limited; gets a large 12.8-inch central touchscreen and 10.25-inch driver display

Features & Tech



On the tech front, depending on the market, the S5 gets MG’s iSMART connected car tech as standard. The central touchscreen supports wireless smartphone integration and comes with pre-loaded apps such as YouTube and Spotify. The SUV also packs in a host of ADAS features spread across Collision Avoidance, Lane Safety and Cruise Control functions.



Multiple Powertrain Options



For European markets, the S5 EV is being offered with two battery and motor options. The entry variants use a 49 kWh battery while higher trims get a larger 64 kWh unit. The electric motor in the base trim pushes out 168 bhp and 250 Nm, while the unit in the larger battery variant dishes out 228 bhp and 350 Nm. Rear-wheel drive is standard. MG claims a WLTP range of up to 480 km depending on the variant.

International markets get two battery pack options; RWD drivetrain offers up to 228 bhp and 350 Nm on tap.

The India-spec ZS EV, in comparison, features a 50.3 kWh battery paired with an electric motor that is good for 174 bhp and 280 Nm. The EV has an ARAI-certified range of 461 km.



Faster Charging



The S5 EV supports up to 139 kW DC fast charging; 64 kWh battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 28 mins.

The new S5 EV supports faster DC charging at up to 139 kW, depending on the specifications. The outgoing ZS EV, meanwhile, supported up to 100 kW DC fast charging in global markets. MG claims the S5 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 28 minutes for the larger battery.



India Launch



While the car was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, there is no confirmation on when it could arrive in the Indian market.