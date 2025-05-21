Login
India-bound MG S5 EV (ZS EV Replacement) Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP

In the newest round of crash test results, the new S5 EV managed to score an impressive 90 per cent in adult occupants.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Left Hand Drive (LHD) tested but applicable for RHD version too
  • 90% for Adult Occupant Protection and 82% for Child Occupant Protection
  • Test prototype was equipped with ADAS

The all-new MG S5 EV has managed to score a full 5-star safety rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. A replacement for the ageing ZS EV, the S5 EV scored high in both adult and child occupant protection tests, achieving 90% and 82%, respectively. In the Euro NCAP’s vulnerable road users test, the MGS5 scored 82% and 78% in safety assist.

mg mgs5 ev 2025 1109

Also Read: MG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh Now More Affordable: Exclusive Pro Trim Launched At Rs 17.25 Lakh

 

The S5 test prototype used for the test was equipped with MG Pilot, the carmaker’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite. According to the crash report, the passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test and the dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and front passenger.  However, on the driver’s side, structures in the dashboard presented a risk of injury to occupants of different sizes or those sitting in different positions, and the score was penalised. More importantly, the S5 has a countermeasure to mitigate against occupant-to-occupant injuries in such impacts.  The airbag performed well in Euro NCAP’s tests, with dummy readings indicating good protection for both the driver and passenger. 

mg mgs5 ev 2025 1109

Also Read: Pre-Booking For All-Electric MG M9 Luxury MPV Begin In India For Rs. 51,000

 

The tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision.  And the geometric assessment of the rear seats also indicated good whiplash protection. Meanwhile, the doors would be openable to allow occupants to escape in the event of vehicle submergence. Moreover, the performance of the autonomous emergency braking system was good in tests of its reaction to other vehicles, apart from the direct driver status monitoring system as standard. Even the lane support system also intervenes in some more critical situations, confirms the test, as the speed assistance system identifies the local speed limit. 

mg mgs5 ev 2025 1109

The replacement for the ZS EV is still some time away. But when the time comes, it will be replaced with this S5 EV, allowing better packaging, more range and of course more features than before. 

