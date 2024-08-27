MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display

In the latest promo released in the build-up to its launch, JSW MG Motor has confirmed its upcoming electric crossover, named Windsor EV, will be equipped with a 15.6-inch ‘GrandView’ touchscreen infotainment system. The promo clip, which provides the clearest look yet at the dashboard of the Windsor EV, also reveals its digital instruments display, which is expected to measure 8.8 inches, but the figure is yet to be confirmed by the company. The Windsor EV will be launched in India on September 11, 2024. Named after Windsor Castle, located in the United Kingdom, MG’s new electric car – which is already sold overseas as the Wuling Cloud – is expected to enter India’s sub-Rs 20 lakh EV market, to make further inroads into a space almost entirely dominated by Tata Motors.

MG Windsor EV: Dimensions



The MG Windsor EV, which is a rebadged Cloud, is expected to measure 4,295 mm in length, making it slightly shorter than the MG ZS EV. However, it surpasses the ZS EV in width (1,850 mm) and height (1,652 mm). At 2,700 mm, its wheelbase is notably longer than the ZS EV’s 2,585 mm wheelbase. Although it appears to be a large hatchback in photos, JSW MG Motor India classifies it as a crossover.

A panoramic glass roof will be available on the Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV: Interior and Features



Aside from its dual-screen setup, the Windsor’s cabin includes ‘Italian bubble-style’ leatherette seats with electric adjustment for the front passengers, a panoramic glass roof and a ‘Sofa mode’ recline function that were previewed a few days ago, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

MG Windsor EV: Safety Equipment



Safety features are expected to include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning, among others.

MG Windsor EV: Battery, Motor, and Range



The Windsor EV is expected to carry over the battery used in the Cloud, which, at 50.6 kWh, is comparable to that of the ZS EV and uses lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. Its range is expected to be similar to the ZS EV, up to 460 kilometres. Charging it to 100 per cent with a regular AC charger will take over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can bring it to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes. The Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, which makes it less powerful than the ZS EV.

MG Windsor EV: Expected Price



In India, the Windsor EV is anticipated to slot in between the Comet and the ZS EV in terms of pricing, with an expected launch price of Rs 15-20 lakh in September. It will compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV, which remains India’s best-selling electric passenger vehicle.