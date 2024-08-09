Login
MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats

The MG Windsor EV's launch is slated for September 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG has teased the Windsor EV yet again
  • To feature reclining rear seats.
  • To launch in September 2024.

JSW MG Motor India has teased its upcoming Windsor EV yet again ahead of its expected debut in the coming weeks. The latest video reveals that the Windsor will feature rear seats that recline, called Aero-Lounge seats by the manufacturer. Named after Windsor Castle, located in the United Kingdom, MG’s new electric car – which is already sold overseas as the Wuling Cloud – is expected to be launched in September.

 

 MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats 1

The MG Windsor will feature reclining rear seats

 

In terms of features, the MG Windsor EV is expected to feature a 15.6-inch freestanding central touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. Other features include power-adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology. 

mg cloud ev dashboard

The Windsor is expected to feature a 15.6-inch infotainment system
 

Safety features include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning, among others.

 

mg cloud ev all you need to know detailed first look carandbike 1

The Windsor is expected to be powered by a single-motor setup

 

The Windsor EV is likely to be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The vehicle will be equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack that is expected to deliver range figures of up to 460 km. Charging it to 100 per cent with a regular AC charger takes over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can charge it to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes.


 

