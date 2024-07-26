MG Cloud EV Teased In First Official Video; India Launch In September

More than a year has passed since Morris Garages launched an all-new product in India, but the dry spell will end soon with the launch of the MG Cloud electric crossover. The company – which is now named JSW MG Motor India – has released the first promo for its upcoming electric vehicle (EV), promising a blend of the ‘comfort of a sedan and expanse of an SUV’, with the face of the Cloud clearly visible towards the end of the video. Overseas, the crossover is sold under parent firm SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, but in India, JSW MG Motor could choose to launch it with a different name. Recently, the company trademarked the ‘Excelor EV’ name, which could be one of the options for this new EV.

MG Cloud EV: Dimensions

At 4,295 mm, the MG Cloud EV is a little shorter than the MG ZS EV, but at 1,850 mm in width and 1,652 mm in height, it is both wider and taller than the ZS. Its 2,700 mm wheelbase is also much longer than that of the ZS EV (2,585 mm) and it rides on 18-inch alloys shod in 215/55-section tyres. While it looks like a large hatchback in the pictures, JSW MG Motor India has dubbed it a crossover.

The Cloud EV has a 2,700 mm wheelbase.

MG Cloud EV: Interior and features

On the inside, the MG Cloud has two screens – a 15.6-inch freestanding central touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch digital instruments display. It also features ‘Italian bubble-style’ leatherette seats (with electric adjustment for the front passengers), a ‘Sofa mode’ recline function, powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system and connected car tech.

A 15.6-inch central touchscreen occupies prime real estate on the Cloud EV's dash.

MG Cloud EV: Safety equipment

Safety kit includes four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes for all four wheels, hill hold assist, and the Cloud also packs advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning, among others.

MG Cloud EV: Battery, motor and range

The Cloud EV’s battery is roughly the same size as that of the ZS EV, at 50.6 kWh, and employs lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. Its range, therefore, is likely to be quite close to that of the ZS EV, at up to 460 kilometres. Charging it to 100 per cent will take over 7 hours when using a regular AC charger, and a little over 30 minutes to charge it to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. The Cloud EV employs a single electric motor to drive the front wheels, with its peak output of 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque being notably lower than the ZS EV.

MG Cloud EV: Expected price

In India, the Cloud EV is expected to slot into the gap between the Comet and the ZS EV. Expect prices for the Cloud EV to be in the range of Rs 15-20 lakh when it is launched in September. It will be positioned squarely against the Tata Nexon EV, which remains India’s best-selling electric passenger vehicle.