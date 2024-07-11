MG Cyber GTS Concept Revealed; Hints At Upcoming RWD Sportscar

MG has unveiled a new electric sports car concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024. Called the Cyber GTS Concept, the two-door hardtop concept is based on the MG Cyberster, the company’s first dedicated sports car in years. MG says that the concept pays homage to the 1968 MGC GTS Sebring - a racecar that secured the highest factory finish for MG at the 1968 12 Hours of Sebring.

Cyber GTS Concept shares much with the Cyberster roadster.

Moving to the design, the links to the Cyberster production car from the long and low front end to the Union Jack-inspired tail lamps at the rear with the lightbar element. Even the bumper designs are near identical. The biggest change is to the roofline with the Cyberster’s soft-top replaced by a fastback style hardtop roof that flowing to the trailing edge of the vehicle. Details on the interior are under wraps though as per reports the Cyber GTS is a 2+2 sportscar - unlike the Cyberster, which has a 2-seat configuration.

MG says that the concept hints at an upcoming hardtop sportscar

Speaking on the powertrain MG says that the concept ‘captures the spirit of the MGC GTS Sebring whilst delivering a rear-wheel drive car utilising the MG of today’s advanced, high-performance EV powertrains.’ The Cyberster features rear-wheel and all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrain options. The rear-wheel drive variant delivers 335 bhp of peak power, a 0-100 kmph time of 5 seconds and has a top speed of 195 kmph.

Cyber GTS Concepts gets a fastback-style hardtop roof that flows up to the rear edge of the car.

The AWD develops a stronger 503 bhp, sprints to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and has a higher top speed of 201 kmph. The RWD however has the range advantage with a claimed 510 km on a full charge as against 444 km for the AWD.



MG says that the Cyber GTS Concept hints at a future hardtop sports car from the brand though no time frame has been confirmed.