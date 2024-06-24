Login
MG Cloud EV Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely Later This Year

The MG Cloud EV is expected to be the brand’s new flagship electric vehicle in India and will take on the BYD Atto 3 in the premium EV space.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The MG Cloud EV is sold as the Wuling Cloud EV in international markets
  • The Cloud EV gets a crossover body style promising generous cabin space, albeit as a 5-seater
  • It is expected to arrive by the end of this year

MG Motor India is all set to expand its electric vehicle range with the new Cloud EV. The upcoming offering is expected to arrive in India later this year, and the model was spotted testing recently. Wearing heavy camouflage, the spy shots give away little about the new MG Cloud EV, but it is expected to be the brand’s new flagship electric offering, positioned above the ZS EV in its India portfolio. 

 

Also Read: MG Binguo Electric Hatchback Design Patented In India

 

MG Cloud EV 2

 

The MG Cloud EV will be a rebranded version of the Wuling Cloud, much like several other vehicles within the MG family. The Cloud EV for India is expected to be identical to the model sold overseas. Expect to see a full LED DRL running across the width of the fascia, along with split LED headlamps and a closed-off grille. The front fender will also incorporate a charging port. 

 

The MG Cloud EV is also expected to get flush-fitting door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin will feature an 8.8-inch digital instrument console and a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Expect most controls to be touch-based, with a few buttons to spare. MG cars are known for their extensive features, and expect no different from the Cloud EV. The model will come with connected car tech, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and more. 

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added

 

MG Cloud EV spied

 

The MG Cloud EV measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,652 mm in height. It will be a five-seater, and the crossover body style promises generous cabin space. Internationally, the model comes with a 50.6 kWh battery pack with a range of about 460 km on a single charge. It’s unclear which batteries and more configurations will be sold in India. It’ll be interesting to see if MG drops the same battery and motor from the ZS EV onto the Cloud EV for higher economies of scale, albeit with a different tune. 

 

The MG Cloud EV will primarily take on the BYD Atto 3 in the premium electric vehicle segment. Prices should be over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Cloud EV when it arrives around September this year. 

 

Image source

# MG Cloud EV# Cloud EV# Cloud# MG Motor India# MG electric car# electric vehicles# Cloud EV spied# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

