MG Cloud EV Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely Later This Year

MG Motor India is all set to expand its electric vehicle range with the new Cloud EV. The upcoming offering is expected to arrive in India later this year, and the model was spotted testing recently. Wearing heavy camouflage, the spy shots give away little about the new MG Cloud EV, but it is expected to be the brand’s new flagship electric offering, positioned above the ZS EV in its India portfolio.

The MG Cloud EV will be a rebranded version of the Wuling Cloud, much like several other vehicles within the MG family. The Cloud EV for India is expected to be identical to the model sold overseas. Expect to see a full LED DRL running across the width of the fascia, along with split LED headlamps and a closed-off grille. The front fender will also incorporate a charging port.

The MG Cloud EV is also expected to get flush-fitting door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin will feature an 8.8-inch digital instrument console and a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Expect most controls to be touch-based, with a few buttons to spare. MG cars are known for their extensive features, and expect no different from the Cloud EV. The model will come with connected car tech, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and more.

The MG Cloud EV measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,652 mm in height. It will be a five-seater, and the crossover body style promises generous cabin space. Internationally, the model comes with a 50.6 kWh battery pack with a range of about 460 km on a single charge. It’s unclear which batteries and more configurations will be sold in India. It’ll be interesting to see if MG drops the same battery and motor from the ZS EV onto the Cloud EV for higher economies of scale, albeit with a different tune.

The MG Cloud EV will primarily take on the BYD Atto 3 in the premium electric vehicle segment. Prices should be over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Cloud EV when it arrives around September this year.

