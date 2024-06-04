Login
MG Binguo Electric Hatchback Design Patented In India

The Binguo is similar in size to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Binguo is already on sale in China and Indonesia.
  • It is a sub-4-metre electric hatchback.
  • Borrows features from the Comet EV.

MG Motor has filed a design patent for the Wuling Binguo EV in India. The sub-4-metre e-hatchback is already on sale in China and was also launched in Indonesia late last year. The car is built on the same GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) platform as the Comet, which is MG's most affordable passenger vehicle in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: MG Motor India, HPCL Partner To Install DC Fast Chargers At Locations Across India

 

MG Binguo

The MG Binguo is a sub-4-metre electric hatchback.

 

The exterior of the Binguo has a rounded silhouette with simpler-looking wheels and curved surfaces. It has X-shaped daytime running lights, blacked-out pillars and wraparound LED tail-lights. The vehicle measures 3,950 mm in length, 1,708 mm in width, and 1,580 mm in height, making it approximately 181 mm longer and 31 mm wider than the Tata Tiago EV, for perspective.

 

Also Read: MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September

 

MG Binguo 1

The Binguo borrows features from the Comet EV. 

 

Inside, the Binguo's cabin maintains similarities to the Comet EV, with a dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation, a dual-tone colour scheme and a two-spoke steering wheel.

 

Internationally, the Binguo is offered with two powertrain options: a 31.9 kWh battery paired with a 41 bhp motor, providing a range of 333 km, or a 37.9 kWh battery with a 68 bhp motor, offering a claimed range of 410 km. Unlike the MG Comet, the Binguo EV is equipped with DC fast charging compatibility, with the charging port located on the front right fender.

 

There is no word on if the Binguo will eventually be launched in India. Brands usually file design patents for all their models, to effectively protect their right to the designs. However, MG's new partner in India, JSW, has promised a flurry of new model launches in the time to come, and the Binguo could well be among the candidates for our market. If it does make it to India, the Binguo could be positioned between the Comet EV and ZS EV in MG Motor's India lineup.

# MG Motors# MG Motor India# Wuling Binguo# Binguo electric hatchback# Bingo electric car# MG Patents# Electric cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
