JSW MG Motor India Partners With Shell To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

JSW MG Motor India has announced joining hands with Shell to incorporate charging networks at the latter’s fuel stations across the country. With this, customers owning electric vehicles from MG’s stable can leverage Shell fuel stations and use them through the MyMG App. Also, the charging stations will be accessible to other customers who own electric cars from different brands through Shell’s network discovery tool.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed between the companies, Shell India will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers at various locations across India. Along with providing a charging station now, Shell’s fuel stations are widely acclaimed for housing cafeterias and a holistic store.

MG’s electric vehicle portfolio comprises the ZS EV and the Comet EV

Commenting on this partnership, Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited, said, “Shell India is committed to enhancing the EV charging experience by offering integrated solutions that prioritise convenience, safety, and sustainability. Our dedication to using 100% certified renewable power combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensures that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle-free, and efficient charging experience. Our strategic partnership with JSW MG Motor India aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives.”

The company sold 1,861 EVs in June 2024, which contributed to 40 per cent of its total sales for the month.

In a bid to expand the charging infrastructure in India, Shell previously partnered with Tata Motors and Hyundai India in the last one year.