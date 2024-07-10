Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS ADVBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650Indian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

JSW MG Motor India Partners With Shell To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, wherein Shell will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • JSW MG Motor India partners with Shell
  • Shell plans to install fast chargers in its fuel stations
  • Operable through the MyMG App and Shell’s network discovery tool

JSW MG Motor India has announced joining hands with Shell to incorporate charging networks at the latter’s fuel stations across the country. With this, customers owning electric vehicles from MG’s stable can leverage Shell fuel stations and use them through the MyMG App. Also, the charging stations will be accessible to other customers who own electric cars from different brands through Shell’s network discovery tool.

 

Also Read: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India

 

According to the memorandum of understanding signed between the companies, Shell India will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers at various locations across India. Along with providing a charging station now, Shell’s fuel stations are widely acclaimed for housing cafeterias and a holistic store.

 

MG Equips ZS EV With Level 2 ADAS

MG’s electric vehicle portfolio comprises the ZS EV and the Comet EV

 

Commenting on this partnership, Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited, said, “Shell India is committed to enhancing the EV charging experience by offering integrated solutions that prioritise convenience, safety, and sustainability. Our dedication to using 100% certified renewable power combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensures that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle-free, and efficient charging experience. Our strategic partnership with JSW MG Motor India aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives.”

 

MG’s electric vehicle portfolio comprises the ZS EV and the Comet EV. The company sold 1,861 EVs in June 2024, which contributed to 40 per cent of its total sales for the month. 

 

In a bid to expand the charging infrastructure in India, Shell previously partnered with Tata Motors and Hyundai India in the last one year. 

# JSW MG Motor India# MG Motors# MG Motor India# Shell India# Shell# Charging Stations# electric vehicles# electric mobility# electric cars# Electric Mobility# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The SU7 was unveiled in December 2023, and is currently on sale in foreign markets such as China
    Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event
  • The electric motorcycle’s price has been reduced to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Goes On Sale In Pune With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers
  • With the electric equivalent of its entry-level GLA SUV, Indian luxury car customers now have a three-pointed star option in the Rs 60-70 lakh segment
    First Drive: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+
  • The smallest EV yet from the Swedish car maker will be followed by the bigger EX90 SUV in the Indian market
    Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025
  • In total, BMW India sold 6,734 cars and SUVs between January and June 2024, representing a 23 per cent increase over its sales figures for the same period in 2023.
    BMW India Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In First 6 Months Of 2024

Latest News

  • The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is the latest in a line of the brand’s drop-dead gorgeous, made-to-order limited edition models.
    MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro First Look
  • Audi says the flagship luxury EV segment is seeing a sharp drop in global demand, making the company consider axing its flagship electric SUV in just its sixth year.
    Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
  • Gets three riding modes along with TVS SmartXonnect and exclusive Matte Black livery with carbon fibre inspired graphics
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Lakh
  • Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, wherein Shell will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers.
    JSW MG Motor India Partners With Shell To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure
  • The Exter Knight can be had in SX and SX (O) Connect trims, with prices ranging from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh
  • Now offered in a base variant, the Atto 3 lineup starts with a smaller 50 kWh battery pack; undercuts the 60 kWh version by a big margin.
    More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh
  • The Defender continues to be the brand’s best-selling model in the Indian market.
    JLR India Reports 31 Per Cent Sales Growth In Q1 FY2025 As Range Rover, Defender Remain In Demand
  • With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh
  • The Chinese brand seems to be exploring the idea of using motorcycle seat belts which will hold the rider in place, but only in specific circumstances.
    CFMoto Patents Reveal Adaptive Seat Belts For Motorcycles
  • The SU7 was unveiled in December 2023, and is currently on sale in foreign markets such as China
    Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event

Research More on MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV
7.8

MG ZS EV

Starts at ₹ 18.98 - 25.44 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View ZS EV Specifications
View ZS EV Features

Popular MG Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved