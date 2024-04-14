Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM) has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to set up public charging stations across the country jointly. The partnership aims at leveraging Shell's extensive fuel station network and Tata’s charging behaviour data collected from its EVs on the road to deploy chargers at locations frequented by Tata EV owners, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of EV charging.

Commenting on the partnership, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “As a part of our endeavour towards an open collaboration to advance India’s EV ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Shell. Through this partnership, we aim to grow the existing charging infrastructure, which is crucial for mainstream adoption of EVs in the country, particularly as the customer base continues to expand.”

“Our strategic partnership with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives,” said Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited.

Aside from setting up new chargers at Shell petrol pumps across India, the two companies are also looking at setting up new convenient payment systems as well as a loyalty program for users.

In a similar move, Tata Motors also recently joined forces with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to set up 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India by December 2024.

